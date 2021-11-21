 Roswell man charged with vehicular homicide following NE ABQ crash - Albuquerque Journal

Roswell man charged with vehicular homicide following NE ABQ crash

By Martin Salazar / Journal City Editor

A 19-year-old Roswell man has been charged with vehicular homicide following a Saturday night crash in the Northeast Heights that left one dead and several others critically injured.

Gilbert Gallegos, a spokesman for the Albuquerque Police D partment, said Casino Salazar was speeding westbound on Montgomery at around 7 p.m. when his Chevrolet SUV struck a silver GMC that was turning northbound onto Morris. The driver of the GMC died in the crash.

“Witnesses identified Salazar as the driver and said he appeared to be intoxicated,” Gallegos said.

He added that Salazar had bloodshot, watery eyes and slurred his speech when he spoke to officers at the hospital. Officers reported that his breath smelled of alcohol, and he refused a field sobriety test.

“Salazar denied driving the vehicle, drinking alcohol or consuming drugs,” Gallegos said.

Gallegos noted that Salazar had been arrested four days earlier in Roswell on DWI and other charges following a single-car crash in which he fled the scene on foot but was captured after a pursuit. He said Salazar was released from jail in that case on several conditions, including that he not possess firearms, that he not possess or consume alcohol or illegal drugs, not leave Chaves County and not drive while the case was pending.

Following Saturday night’s crash, officers found several containers of liquor, several firearms and cannabis in the SUV Salazar was driving. He and the four passengers in the SUV were transported to the hospital. Salazar was later arrested and booked into the Metropolitan Detention center on charges of homicide by vehicle-DWI, having an open container and negligent use of a firearm.

Gallegos didn’t provide the conditions of the passengers in his news release. Albuquerque Fire Rescue reported Saturday night that one person was killed and five were critically injured in the crash.

 


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Roswell man charged with vehicular homicide following NE ABQ ...
ABQnews Seeker
APD: Driver was speeding, impaired APD: Driver was speeding, impaired
2
Lobos find energy in reserve, just in time to ...
ABQnews Seeker
Jamal Mashburn had 21 points and ... Jamal Mashburn had 21 points and four assists and Gethro Muscadin added 18 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks to carry UNM to its ...
3
Emptying the Notebook: How's House after Montana State?
ABQnews Seeker
Here are some extra notes, quotes, ... Here are some extra notes, quotes, tweets, stats and other odds & ends I could empty out of the old notebook after Saturday's Lobos ...
4
Defendant collapses in court; drug testing ordered
ABQnews Seeker
Gallup man was to be sentenced ... Gallup man was to be sentenced in 2017 DWI case
5
Suspended Manuel says he's leaving UNM basketball
ABQnews Seeker
Forward Valdir Manuel has spent the ... Forward Valdir Manuel has spent the 2021-22 season suspended so far for matters UNM won't explain. Saturday, he announced he's leaving the program.
6
'They took my life in their hands'
ABQnews Seeker
Former suspect in 1989 slaying wants ... Former suspect in 1989 slaying wants his story told
7
1 dead, 5 critically injured in Northeast ABQ crash
ABQnews Seeker
Multiple vehicles, motorcycle involved; carful of ... Multiple vehicles, motorcycle involved; carful of younger people struck traffic light
8
Haaland targets 'squaw,' other derogatory place names
ABQnews Seeker
Interior secretary takes steps to halt ... Interior secretary takes steps to halt federal use of terms
9
APD: Reported drug dispute led to man being fatally ...
ABQnews Seeker
Witness told police suspect struck victim ... Witness told police suspect struck victim twice with car