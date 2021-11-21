Roswell man charged with vehicular homicide following NE ABQ crash

A 19-year-old Roswell man has been charged with vehicular homicide following a Saturday night crash in the Northeast Heights that left one dead and several others critically injured.

Gilbert Gallegos, a spokesman for the Albuquerque Police D partment, said Casino Salazar was speeding westbound on Montgomery at around 7 p.m. when his Chevrolet SUV struck a silver GMC that was turning northbound onto Morris. The driver of the GMC died in the crash.

“Witnesses identified Salazar as the driver and said he appeared to be intoxicated,” Gallegos said.

He added that Salazar had bloodshot, watery eyes and slurred his speech when he spoke to officers at the hospital. Officers reported that his breath smelled of alcohol, and he refused a field sobriety test.

“Salazar denied driving the vehicle, drinking alcohol or consuming drugs,” Gallegos said.

Gallegos noted that Salazar had been arrested four days earlier in Roswell on DWI and other charges following a single-car crash in which he fled the scene on foot but was captured after a pursuit. He said Salazar was released from jail in that case on several conditions, including that he not possess firearms, that he not possess or consume alcohol or illegal drugs, not leave Chaves County and not drive while the case was pending.

Following Saturday night’s crash, officers found several containers of liquor, several firearms and cannabis in the SUV Salazar was driving. He and the four passengers in the SUV were transported to the hospital. Salazar was later arrested and booked into the Metropolitan Detention center on charges of homicide by vehicle-DWI, having an open container and negligent use of a firearm.

Gallegos didn’t provide the conditions of the passengers in his news release. Albuquerque Fire Rescue reported Saturday night that one person was killed and five were critically injured in the crash.