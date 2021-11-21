 Arizona reports 3,629 new COVID-19 cases, only 1 more death - Albuquerque Journal

Arizona reports 3,629 new COVID-19 cases, only 1 more death

By Associated Press

PHOENIX — Health officials in Arizona on Sunday reported 3,629 more confirmed COVIC-19 cases but only one additional death.

The latest numbers pushed the state’s totals to 1,241,878 cases since the pandemic began and 21,940 known deaths.

The Arizona Department of Health Services’ coronavirus dashboard had reported 4,184 cases and 56 deaths on Thursday, 5,070 cases with 78 deaths on Friday and 5,103 cases with 53 deaths on Saturday.

Public health officials are urging people to take precautions against COVID-19 during the upcoming holiday season.

Jessica Rigler, the department’s assistant director for public health preparedness, said all Arizonans should get vaccinated, wear masks in public indoor settings, physically distance, wash their hands frequently, stay home if sick and get tested if having symptoms or exposure to a person with COVID-19.

Since last month, most of Arizona’s daily case reports ranged between 2,000 and 4,000 with a few larger reports attributed to data glitches that lowered reports on previous days.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases rose over the past two weeks, increasing from 2,809 on Nov. 4 to 3,685 on Thursday.

COVID-19-related hospitalizations also are rising, with 2,419 virus patients occupying inpatient beds as of Friday.


