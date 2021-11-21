 Escaped suspect wanted in Sierra Vista case back in custody - Albuquerque Journal

Escaped suspect wanted in Sierra Vista case back in custody

By Associated Press

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. — A suspect wanted in a Sierra Vista domestic violence case who escaped custody has been arrested, according to authorities.

Sierra Vista police said 29-year-old Tyler Nahoopii was taken back into custody Saturday,

Nahoopii was wanted on suspicion of domestic violence, criminal damage and domestic violence disorderly conduct charges stemming from a Sept. 9 incident.

Police tried to arrest Nahoopii on Nov. 12, but he was able to get away and run from the area and couldn’t be located after an extensive search.

Authorities said Nahoopii now is facing charges of resisting arrest, escape and theft.

It was unclear Sunday if Nahoopii has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf.

According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, Nahoopii’s criminal history includes convictions for theft and disorderly conduct in 2011, drug possession in 2012, attempted burglary and drug possession in 2014 and robbery in 2017.


