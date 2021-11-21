 Navajo Nation reports 87 more COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths - Albuquerque Journal

Navajo Nation reports 87 more COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

By Associated Press

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation has reported 87 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and four additional coronavirus-related deaths.

The latest numbers released Saturday pushed the tribe’s total to 38,852 cases since the pandemic started and 1,522 known deaths.

On Saturday, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez visited the Pinon Health Center vaccination site to show his support for health care workers and families receiving the vaccines.

Nez and his wife Phefelia received their booster doses and their 6-year-old son Alexander also received his first vaccine dose at the event.

“We encourage families to get their vaccination before the holidays,” Nez said. “The numbers of new cases are high, but areas off the Navajo Nation are even higher and the risks are greater because many cities do not COVID-19 protocols in effect.

“Our public health experts have given us the guidance and resources to help keep ourselves and others safe, but it is up to us as individuals to practice those measures,” Nez added. “The safest place to be is at home here on the Navajo Nation.”

The tribe has maintained a mask mandate through most of the pandemic.

The reservation covers 27,000 square miles (70,000 square kilometers) and extends into parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.


