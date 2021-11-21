 Three homes damaged in Thornton neighborhood fire - Albuquerque Journal

Three homes damaged in Thornton neighborhood fire

By Associated Press

THORNTON, Colo. — Two homes were destroyed and another was damaged in a Friday night fire in Thornton.

The Thornton Fire Department said the cause of the fire is not yet known. One of the homes was fully engulfed when fire crews arrived at the scene, and the fire spread to two neighboring homes, KUSA-TV reported. Two of the homes were destroyed in the blaze.

The Thornton Fire Department said a dog was injured in the fire but was expected to recover. There were no other injuries.

Crews from five other agencies also responded to the fire, the Thornton Fire Department said.


