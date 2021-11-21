 Colorado gov expands antibody access, resists mask mandates - Albuquerque Journal

Colorado gov expands antibody access, resists mask mandates

By Associated Press

DENVER, Colo. — Colorado residents with COVID-19 who are at high risk of severe illness will no longer need a doctor’s referral before getting antibody treatments designed to keep them out of hospitals, starting next week.

Gov. Jared Polis made the announcement expanding access to monoclonal antibodies on Friday, the Denver Post reported. Colorado’s hospitals have been stressed by high COVID-19 caseloads, and two in every five hospitals reporting to the state expected to be short on intensive care beds within the next week. Roughly 45% of hospitals said they were experiencing staff shortages.

About one out of every 62 Colorado residents is currently infected with COVID-19.

Still, the governor has resisted reinstating public health measures such as mask mandates or capacity limits on businesses, despite calls from local public health officials to take more aggressive action. On Monday, the health departments representing Jefferson, Adams and Arapahoe counties — which have lobbied Polis to issue a new mask mandate for public indoor spaces — will consider enacting their own.

Public health experts warn coronavirus cases could climb as people gather together during the holiday season.

In Colorado Springs, public defenders are working remotely after employees in the office were sent home amid a possible COVID-19 outbreak. El Paso County Health was notified of the potential outbreak on Nov. 12, The Gazette reported on Friday.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the Public Defender’s Office chose to be proactive and requested that their employees go to virtual or remote work in order to control potential spread of disease in their office,” health department spokeswoman Michelle Beyrle wrote in an emailed statement to The Gazette.

The county health agency is still working to determine how many people at the office tested positive for coronavirus to determine if it is a confirmed outbreak, Beyrle said.

Nearly three weeks ago a seven-person COVID-19 outbreak was reported within the Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s office. Not all employees within the district attorney’s office shifted to remote work during the outbreak, and prosecutors continued to appear in court in the days before and after the outbreak was declared.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
2 dead, 1 critically wounded in shooting in Colorado ...
Around the Region
An adult and a juvenile died ... An adult and a juvenile died and another juvenile was wounded in a shooting near a skate park in Colorado Springs on Saturday, police ...
2
Suspected DWI driver had 4 kids in truck during ...
Around the Region
A suspected drunk driver led deputies ... A suspected drunk driver led deputies in Houston on a high-speed chase early Sunday morning with four children inside his truck, authorities said. The ...
3
Police: 1-year-old boy shot as mother walked home from ...
Around the Region
Police were trying to determine how ... Police were trying to determine how a 1-year-old boy was shot as his mother was walking home Sunday after buying milk at a store ...
4
Pima County authorities: Mom accused in death of her ...
Around the Region
A woman has been arrested in ... A woman has been arrested in connection with the death of her 2-year-old daughter in the Tucson area, authorities said Sunday. Pima County Sheriff's ...
5
Defendant collapses in court; drug testing ordered
ABQnews Seeker
Gallup man was to be sentenced ... Gallup man was to be sentenced in 2017 DWI case
6
Cops search 4 Colorado locations in election security probe
Around the Region
An FBI-led law enforcement task force ... An FBI-led law enforcement task force searched four western Colorado locations, including the home of an elections clerk, amid an investigation into allegations that ...
7
City of Phoenix employees must be fully vaccinated by ...
Around the Region
All city of Phoenix employees will ... All city of Phoenix employees will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 18 under the federal mandate, according to an ...
8
Suspect in New Jersey double homicide arrested in Arizona
Around the Region
A 33-year-old man sought in a ... A 33-year-old man sought in a double-homicide in New Jersey has been arrested in Arizona, authorities said Thursday. Members of a U.S. Marshals Service ...
9
Police: Officers shoot, wound man who rammed patrol vehicle
Around the Region
Peoria police say officers shot and ... Peoria police say officers shot and wounded a man who allegedly rammed his truck into a patrol vehicle after intentionally ramming a pole in ...