 Lowell Observatory backs off from seeking change on land use - Albuquerque Journal

Lowell Observatory backs off from seeking change on land use

By Associated Press

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Lowell Observatory has backed off for now on its hopes to get around a congressional restriction on the use of former Forest Service property granted to the historic observatory over a century ago.

The nonprofit research institution had a modicum of support but also faced reservations and outright opposition from some Flagstaff residents and the City Council. Lowell wanted to lift or ease a congressional restriction on the use of 600 forested acres next to the observatory.

The land on a mesa overlooking downtown Flagstaff would provide Lowell room to grow, but according to the 1910 congressional restriction, could only be used for “observatory purposes,” the Arizona Daily Sun reported.

If used for something else, the property would revert back to Forest Service ownership, and observatory officials have said that could lead to the land being auctioned.

Lowell hadn’t specified what it might have in mind for the acreage but potential projects included an outdoor theater for the Flagstaff Shakespeare Festival or a new facility to house the Translational Genomics Research Institute in Flagstaff, the Sun reported in October.

The property, known as Section 17, is laced with social trails and has long been used by Flagstaff residents as informal open space.

Lowell, which is where Clyde Tombaugh discovered Pluto in 1930 while using a Lowell telescope, was pursuing new congressional legislation to change the land-use restriction. The observatory said it wanted to simultaneously work with the community to develop a master plan to determine the future of the forested tract.

“It’s going to take time to develop the plan. I think even a year is an incredibly optimistic time scale given the degree of vetting and public participation that is going to be required. Doing the bill and the development agreement right together is not an attempt to ramrod things,” said Jeff Hall, Lowell’s director. “They are parts of a whole; one really can’t exist without the other.”

But opposition emerged from local groups, including a civic-activist organization and the Grand Canyon Chapter of the Sierra Club, as well as residents of a neighborhood near the observatory. Some said they wanted to see a master plan before Congress altered the land-use restriction.

The City Council voted 5-2 on Nov. 9 against sending Congress a letter of support for legislation.

“We need to tap the brakes, take a deep breath on both sides, we need to be sitting down at a table and hashing this out right. Voting on a letter of support can wait,” said Councilmember Austin Aslan.

Both Aslan and Mayor Paul Deasy said they would like to see the development of a master plan before legislation is considered.

After the Nov. 9 meeting, Hall wrote in an email that Lowell would cease pursuing the congressional legislation because it didn’t want to be “at odds with the opinion” of the City Council.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
2 dead, 1 critically wounded in shooting in Colorado ...
Around the Region
An adult and a juvenile died ... An adult and a juvenile died and another juvenile was wounded in a shooting near a skate park in Colorado Springs on Saturday, police ...
2
Suspected DWI driver had 4 kids in truck during ...
Around the Region
A suspected drunk driver led deputies ... A suspected drunk driver led deputies in Houston on a high-speed chase early Sunday morning with four children inside his truck, authorities said. The ...
3
Police: 1-year-old boy shot as mother walked home from ...
Around the Region
Police were trying to determine how ... Police were trying to determine how a 1-year-old boy was shot as his mother was walking home Sunday after buying milk at a store ...
4
Pima County authorities: Mom accused in death of her ...
Around the Region
A woman has been arrested in ... A woman has been arrested in connection with the death of her 2-year-old daughter in the Tucson area, authorities said Sunday. Pima County Sheriff's ...
5
Defendant collapses in court; drug testing ordered
ABQnews Seeker
Gallup man was to be sentenced ... Gallup man was to be sentenced in 2017 DWI case
6
Cops search 4 Colorado locations in election security probe
Around the Region
An FBI-led law enforcement task force ... An FBI-led law enforcement task force searched four western Colorado locations, including the home of an elections clerk, amid an investigation into allegations that ...
7
City of Phoenix employees must be fully vaccinated by ...
Around the Region
All city of Phoenix employees will ... All city of Phoenix employees will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 18 under the federal mandate, according to an ...
8
Suspect in New Jersey double homicide arrested in Arizona
Around the Region
A 33-year-old man sought in a ... A 33-year-old man sought in a double-homicide in New Jersey has been arrested in Arizona, authorities said Thursday. Members of a U.S. Marshals Service ...
9
Police: Officers shoot, wound man who rammed patrol vehicle
Around the Region
Peoria police say officers shot and ... Peoria police say officers shot and wounded a man who allegedly rammed his truck into a patrol vehicle after intentionally ramming a pole in ...