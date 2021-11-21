 Federal agency to conduct aerial survey along Colorado River - Albuquerque Journal

Federal agency to conduct aerial survey along Colorado River

By Associated Press

BOULDER CITY, Nev. — A federal agency that manages dams along the Colorado River plans to use a low-flying plane to conduct an aerial survey of the river and reservoirs between Hoover Dam and the U.S.-Mexico border starting later this month.

Data from the survey planned between Nov. 21 and Dec. 20 is intended for use by multiple programs, the Bureau of Reclamation said in a statement Friday.

Water releases to aid the survey will vary more than is typical for this time of year but will remain within normal operational parameters, the bureau said.

However, boaters and other river users should be aware that the releases may expose and create sandbars and a variety of other obstacles, the bureau said.

In particular, releases from Davis Dam near Parker, Arizona, will be significantly reduced Nov. 23 between 5 a.m. and 1 p.m. MST., so river access below the dam “will be very limited and extra caution should be exercised if use of the river is planned during these times,” the bureau said.

The contractor aircraft will follow federal aviation guidelines and “be operated by experienced pilots specially trained for low-level flying,” the bureau said.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
'They took my life in their hands'
ABQnews Seeker
Former suspect in 1989 slaying wants ... Former suspect in 1989 slaying wants his story told
2
Roswell man charged with vehicular homicide following NE ABQ ...
ABQnews Seeker
APD: Driver was speeding, impaired APD: Driver was speeding, impaired
3
Heinrich joins transparency effort on UFOs
ABQnews Seeker
Bipartisan bill would create office to ... Bipartisan bill would create office to collect, report data
4
New counters join a home filled with history of ...
ABQnews Seeker
Alberto and Anna Lucero welcomed all ... Alberto and Anna Lucero welcomed all who needed a place to live, and were foster parents as well
5
Haaland targets 'squaw,' other derogatory place names
ABQnews Seeker
Interior secretary takes steps to halt ... Interior secretary takes steps to halt federal use of terms
6
Lawsuit over campaign fliers appears settled
ABQnews Seeker
GOP House candidate said untruthful mailers ... GOP House candidate said untruthful mailers defamed him
7
APD: Reported drug dispute led to man being fatally ...
ABQnews Seeker
Witness told police suspect struck victim ... Witness told police suspect struck victim twice with car
8
Defendant collapses in court; drug testing ordered
ABQnews Seeker
Gallup man was to be sentenced ... Gallup man was to be sentenced in 2017 DWI case
9
All ewe can eat! Goats, sheep clear invasive weeds ...
ABQnews Seeker
There’s going to be a lot ... There’s going to be a lot of bleating and weeding going on. The City of Albuquerque and local organizations are using a herd of ...
10
Supreme Court halts citizen-led grand juries to probe governor
ABQnews Seeker
Filings in three counties sought to ... Filings in three counties sought to investigate alleged 'malfeasance' in governor's handling of pandemic