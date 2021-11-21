 US missionaries say 2 of 17 abductees freed in Haiti - Albuquerque Journal

US missionaries say 2 of 17 abductees freed in Haiti

By Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 4 times

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Two of 17 members of a missionary group who were kidnapped more than a month ago have been freed in Haiti and are safe, “in good spirits and being cared for,” their Ohio-based church organization announced Sunday.

Christian Aid Ministries issued a statement saying it could not give the names of those released, why they were freed or other information.

“While we rejoice at this release, our hearts are with the 15 people who are still being held,” the group said.

The missionaries were kidnapped by the 400 Mawozo gang on Oct. 16. There are five children in the group of 16 U.S. citizens and one Canadian, including an 8-month-old. Their Haitian driver also was abducted, according to a local human rights organization.

The leader of the 400 Mawozo gang has threatened to kill the hostages unless his demands are met. Authorities have said the gang was demanding $1 million per person, although it wasn’t immediately clear that included the children in the group.

The spokesman for Haiti’s National Police, Gary Desrosiers, confirmed to The Associated Press that two hostages were released on Sunday.

The FBI, which is helping Haitian authorities recover the captives, declined to comment.

The release comes as Haiti struggles with a spike in gang-related violence and kidnappings, with the U.S. government recently urging U.S. citizens to leave Haiti amid deepening insecurity and a severe lack of fuel blamed on gangs blocking gas distribution terminals. On Friday, Canada announced it was pulling all but essential personnel from its embassy.

The fuel shortage has forced hospitals to turn away patients and paralyzed public transportation, with some schools closing and businesses shortening their work hours.

Haiti also is trying to recover from the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moise and a 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck in mid-August, killing more than 2,200 people and destroying tens of thousands of homes.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
US missionaries say 2 of 17 abductees freed in ...
Nation
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti -- Two of 17 ... PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti -- Two of 17 members of a missionary group who were kidnapped more than a month ago have been freed in Haiti ...
2
TV report: Vegas-area sewage spilled into creek to Lake ...
Nation
A big southern Nevada sewage pumping ... A big southern Nevada sewage pumping facility failed last year, spewing an estimated 500,000 gallons of wastewater and leaking into a creek that leads ...
3
About 80 thieves ransack department store near San Francisco
Nation
About 80 people, some wearing ski ... About 80 people, some wearing ski masks and wielding crowbars, ransacked a high-end department store in the San Francisco Bay Area, assaulting employees and ...
4
Federal agency to conduct aerial survey along Colorado River
Nation
A federal agency that manages dams ... A federal agency that manages dams along the Colorado River plans to use a low-flying plane to conduct an aerial survey of the river ...
5
Public asked to report monarch butterfly sightings in South
Nation
Researchers are calling on the public ... Researchers are calling on the public to report monarch butterfly sightings in eight southern and Gulf states to try to better understand the insect's ...
6
Subdivision's social posts reflected fear before Arbery shot
Nation
Months before Ahmaud Arbery was killed, ... Months before Ahmaud Arbery was killed, shooter Travis McMichael wrote a simple, chilling response to a Facebook post about a suspected car burglary in ...
7
'Tiger King' Joe Exotic moved to North Carolina facility
Nation
The former Oklahoma zookeeper known as ... The former Oklahoma zookeeper known as 'Tiger King' Joe Exotic, a prominent figure in a Netflix documentary series, has been transferred to a medical ...
8
GOP embraces natural immunity as substitute for vaccines
Nation
Republicans fighting President Joe Biden's coronavirus ... Republicans fighting President Joe Biden's coronavirus vaccine mandates are wielding a new weapon against the White House rules: natural immunity. They contend that people ...
9
Hundreds protest Rittenhouse acquittal across US
Nation
Law enforcement in Portland declared a ... Law enforcement in Portland declared a riot Friday night as about 200 demonstrators protested the acquittal of a teen who killed two people and ...