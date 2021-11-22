 Man banned from shelter arrested in fatal stabbing of worker - Albuquerque Journal

Man banned from shelter arrested in fatal stabbing of worker

By Associated Press

DENVER — A man who had been banned from staying at a homeless shelter was arrested Sunday in the fatal stabbing of a shelter worker, police said.

The staff member was stabbed Saturday night outside a shelter operated by the Denver Rescue Mission and died after being taken to the hospital, police said.

According to an arrest affidavit, Christopher Christian, 22, had been asked to leave the shelter Friday after being involved in a fight and told to stay away for 30 days.

On Saturday, he allegedly got into a fight with the victim, whose name has not been released, as he was leaving work and stabbed the man after he tried to pick up Christian’s backpack, the document said.

One witness told police that the victim had not been involved with banning Christian from the shelter.

Christian’s name did not appear in jail records and it was not known if he had a lawyer representing him.

The shelter is owned by the city of Denver but operated by the rescue mission, a non-denominational Christian organization.

In a statement, the Denver Department of Housing Stability said it was deeply saddened by what happened and ready to support the rescue mission.

“Our hearts go out to the family, friends, and colleagues – in this shelter and others – who are grappling with the aftermath of this senseless violence and the loss of a loved one,” it said.


