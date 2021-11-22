 Abiquiu may replace El Vado for water storage - Albuquerque Journal

Abiquiu may replace El Vado for water storage

By Theresa Davis / Journal Staff Writer

A family from Albuquerque docks their boat after a day of boating on Abiquiu Lake, Tuesday September 14, 2021. Signs around the lake warn people of blue green algae in the water. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

Major repairs to El Vado Dam next year will force New Mexico to look elsewhere to store irrigation water for the Middle Rio Grande Valley.

Page Pegram, the New Mexico Interstate Stream Commission’s Rio Grande Basin manager, said repairs should begin in the spring of 2022.

“That will leave El Vado Reservoir pretty much unusable (for storage) for at least a year, if not a couple of years,” Pegram said.

The reservoir has a total storage capacity of about 60 billion gallons.

A recent U.S. Bureau of Reclamation study said that the current dam, built in 1935 on the Rio Chama in Rio Arriba County, poses risks to the public.

“Seepage through the embankment, both through cracks in the steel faceplate and through the foundation of the dam, has led to high seepage losses,” the study said. “The steel liner of the service spillway has similarly deteriorated and is no longer safe to operate.”

The federal agency will fill holes in the dam and install a new liner. That first phase could limit the reservoir’s storage capacity to about 782 million gallons for a year.

Crews will then replace the spillway with concrete and build a new intake structure and control gate, which could limit storage to about 26 billion gallons until the project is completed.

Pegram said Abiquiu Reservoir is the most likely alternative for storing water during the reconstruction.

Cochiti and Heron reservoirs are not authorized to store native Rio Grande water for irrigation.

Abiquiu only recently was granted that authorization, with a provision included in the federal Water Rights Development Act of 2020.

El Vado storage water can be used to supplement river irrigation for the six Middle Rio Grande pueblos: Cochiti, Isleta, Sandia, San Felipe, Santa Ana and Santo Domingo.

But federal law prevents Heron Reservoir from “operating to satisfy (water) rights of Indian tribes,” so that reservoir would not be an adequate substitute.

The limited options to store water for next year’s irrigation season comes as New Mexico grapples with ongoing drought and the possibility of a warm, dry La Niña winter.

“Water supply conditions for the Middle Rio Grande in 2022, are expected to be significantly diminished,” Pegram said. “We expect streamflows in the basin to remain below average.”

Theresa Davis is a Report for America corps member covering water and the environment for the Albuquerque Journal.

 


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Looking for answers
ABQnews Seeker
Legislators weigh strategy shift for extra ... Legislators weigh strategy shift for extra class time
2
Abiquiu may replace El Vado for water storage
ABQnews Seeker
El Vado Dam set for major ... El Vado Dam set for major repairs
3
NM District Attorneys Association announces awards
ABQnews Seeker
Awards given for top investigator and ... Awards given for top investigator and best victim's advocate
4
Whoa on green-lighting Lead/Coal 'rest-in-red' signals
ABQnews Seeker
Nearby residents offer alternative solutions Nearby residents offer alternative solutions
5
Journal offers Thanksgiving treat for Albuquerque families
ABQnews Seeker
Bilingual book part of effort to ... Bilingual book part of effort to boost literacy for NM kids
6
Veteran who was deported for felony just wants to ...
ABQnews Seeker
Decorated former soldier aids other vets ... Decorated former soldier aids other vets sent back to Mexico
7
Man charged with vehicular homicide in fatal collision
ABQnews Seeker
Officials: Witnesses described driver as intoxicated, ... Officials: Witnesses described driver as intoxicated, swerving on the road
8
If House can't go for Lobos, Mashburn says he ...
ABQnews Seeker
Jamal Mashburn Jr. says he's prepared ... Jamal Mashburn Jr. says he's prepared to help run the point if needed depending on the extent of teammate Jaelen House's ankle injury.
9
Lobos find energy in reserve, just in time to ...
ABQnews Seeker
Jamal Mashburn had 21 points and ... Jamal Mashburn had 21 points and four assists and Gethro Muscadin added 18 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks to carry UNM to its ...