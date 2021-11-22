Developer rehabs affordable housing

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

A national housing developer is making progress on efforts to upgrade more than 650 affordable housing units across rural New Mexico while ensuring they stay in the affordable housing pipeline.

The affordable housing developer Community Preservation Partners announced it has closed on the last of three phases of a long-term project to renovate 654 units in 20 properties across 10 New Mexico counties. The latest phase includes 218 units at affordable housing complexes in Las Vegas, Portales, Artesia, Belen and Ruidoso Downs.

While affordable housing in growing urban areas often gets more attention, Karen Buckland, vice president of development for CPP, said remodeling existing projects in rural communities will help keep those properties available to existing residents and prevent displacement in a changing national landscape.

“A lot of times in these rural communities, these affordable housing projects are housing the poorest of the poor,” Buckland said. “If they’re ultimately pushed out, then there’s really not anywhere for them to go.”

Statewide, the median sale price for a single-family home in New Mexico stood at $270,000 in August, up from $232,000 during the same point in 2020, according to data from the New Mexico Association of Realtors. Just four New Mexico counties had year-over-year declines in the median sale prices.

Buckland said rising costs in urban areas have pushed some residents into smaller communities, which in turn reduces the housing supply and displaces residents already living in those communities. The COVID-19 pandemic and the corresponding increase in remote work has exacerbated that trend, Buckland said.

“COVID has really been an eye-opener for a lot of communities,” she said.

Buckland added that it can be particularly challenging in rural communities for affordable housing projects to attract financing from investors. Because of that, CPP, the development of arm of affordable housing investor WNC & Associates, attempts to bundle housing projects together to make them more attractive to investors.

Buckland said the overall New Mexico portfolio cost around $63 million, which was paid for through a mix of bonds, loans and tax credit equity.

Each of the units will get new, energy-efficient windows, appliances and plumbing, along with new cabinets and flooring, Buckland said. The complexes will also receive new equipment for common areas, including playground equipment, benches and gazebos.

Buckland said she hopes the projects will be completed by next August. Buckland said current residents will not be permanently displaced, but noted that CPP may pay for residents to stay in hotels or with friends and family while construction takes place in their units.