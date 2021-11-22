 NM District Attorneys Association announces awards - Albuquerque Journal

NM District Attorneys Association announces awards

By ABQJournal News Staff

The New Mexico District Attorneys Association recently announced statewide awards for top investigator and best victim’s advocate.

The awards were presented at the association’s annual training conference in Albuquerque earlier this month, according to a news release. The awards are voted on by the 14 elected district attorneys throughout New Mexico.

bright spot logoSenior Investigator Adriana Munoz was awarded Investigator of the Year for the state. Munoz was instrumental in an investigation in which she obtained a confession from a key witness that led to two arrests in a 2015 double homicide, organizers said in the release. Her dedication for assisting District Attorney Andrea Reeb in the prosecution of Sheriff James Lujan in two conflict cases in Rio Arriba County also was noted.

Victim/Witness Administrator Eleisa Munoz was awarded “Advocate of the Year.” Munoz assisted numerous victims who presented testimony to the parole board to be heard during consideration of Senate Bill 47. The bill proposed to allow any juvenile sentenced as an adult to be granted a parole hearing after 10 years and if denied a parole review every two years following, according to the release.

Munoz also was credited with putting in long hours making sure victims’ voices were heard on top of her day-to-day heavy caseload.


