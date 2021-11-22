Briefcase: Native Women Lead co-founder wins award

Vanessa Roanhorse has been recognized as a PayPal Maggie Lena Walker Award winner. This award seeks to celebrate the achievements of women from underrepresented groups in the U.S. who are economically empowering those in their community and creating a more inclusive world. Roanhorse is the co-founder Native Women Lead, one of only organizations in the world that centers around Indigenous female founders. Since 2016 she has also run Roanhorse Consulting, an Indigenous women-led think tank that partners with leaders, communities and governments to develop inclusive economic initiatives for Indigenous communities and others who have been overlooked.