 Briefcase: Sandia employee given safety award - Albuquerque Journal

Briefcase: Sandia employee given safety award

By ABQJournal News Staff

Cynthia Rivera

Cynthia Rivera of Sandia National Laboratories has been named a Rising Star of Safety, Class of 2021, by the National Safety Council. Rivera is one of 38 National Safety Council honorees under age 40 with proven track records of workplace safety leadership and dedication to continuous improvement. Her work has resulted in a 70% reduction in injuries related to industrial ergonomics and overexertion across Sandia. She also updated safety training, introducing the Safe Work Methods annual training program. Rivera joined Sandia as an environment, safety and health coordinator in 2014. Sandia National Laboratories is a multi-mission laboratory operated by National Technology and Engineering Solutions of Sandia LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Honeywell International Inc., for the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration.


