Briefcase: New Mexico assisted living professional elected national board chair

Gerald Hamilton has been elected chair of the National Center for Assisted Living Board of Directors. Hamilton has served on the NCAL board for the last nine years after being first elected to serve as a director at large in 2012. He has also served on the NCAL Quality and Policy Committees. He has been active with the New Mexico Health Care Association/New Mexico Center for Assisted Living for the last 21 years serving in various positions on the board, including president. With over 30 years of experience, Hamilton was introduced to long-term care as a youth and worked as a long-term care dietary aide before obtaining undergraduate and graduate degrees and working his way up to facility administrator, regional vice president of operations and now as an independent owner of five Bee Hive assisted living facilities in New Mexico.