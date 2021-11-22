Briefcase: ABQ communications firm names marketing coordinator

Brandon Carroll will join Sunny505 as marketing coordinator beginning his new role in January. Carroll will graduate from the University of New Mexico with a degree in journalism and mass communications focusing on strategic communication in December. He received the Sunny505 award, the largest scholarship in UNM’s communication and journalism department, as well as the Pamela Schneider Memorial scholarship that rewards students excelling in the field of advertising. His journalism background includes writing for the Rio Rancho Observer and the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a think tank in Washington, D.C.