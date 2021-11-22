Briefcase: NM insurance company hires agency relations specialist

Eduardo “Ed” Budanauro has been hired by New Mexico Mutual as agency relations specialist. Budanauro has 25 years of property, casualty, life and health insurance experience, in the areas of agency relations, sales management and sales consulting. Before joining New Mexico Mutual, Budanauro was president and owner of Albuquerque-based EEB Consulting, which provided sales training and consulting services to insurance agency owners, principals and agents. Prior to that he served as insurance business manager and branch manager at AAA New Mexico. In addition, he worked as president of LER Consulting, an Albuquerque insurance consultancy and as a consultant to insurance principals and owners with MarshBerry. In his new position, Budanauro will develop and maintain relationships with the independent insurance agencies that market New Mexico Mutual’s products to their clients. Budanauro holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration, management and operations from Texas Wesleyan University in Fort Worth.