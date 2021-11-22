Briefcase: ABQ-based government contractor hires CEO, senior vice president

Doug Fouser has been hired as chief executive officer at Westech International, Inc. Fouser has over 33 years experience and his career covers worldwide support for base operations, training & mission support, information technology, and tactical electronic products & services. He has worked at Engility Corporation, L-3 Communications, and Cubic Defense Systems. Previously he was president and CEO of Engineering Solutions & Products, LLC. Fouser holds his bachelor’s degree from the United States Military Academy at West Point and his master’s from the University of San Diego.

Westech International has also named Susan V. Musgrave senior vice president of DOE Mission Support Services. Musgrave brings over 20 years of experience in the Department of Energy, National Nuclear Security Administration, ElectroMagnetic and Department of Defense business development and operations management. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Colorado State University, a master’s degree from University of New Mexico, Anderson School of Management and is a graduate of Leadership New Mexico and a Sandoval County Master Gardener.