Briefcase: Mortgage company hires producing area manager for Santa Fe

By ABQJournal News Staff

Scott Robinson has been hired as a producing area manager at Union Home Mortgage. Robinson’s work will focus on building teams in Santa Fe and Tulsa, Oklahoma. He will be responsible for nurturing teams working to originate loans to help customers purchase a home or refinance their mortgage. He has almost 20 years of experience in the industry and spent more than 10 years with Gateway Mortgage Group. Previously, he served as a loan originator with Quest Mortgage in Santa Fe. Union Home Mortgage Corp. is a full-service retail, wholesale and consumer direct independent mortgage banking company.

 


