Briefcase: Accounting company hires senior wealth advisor

Jude V. Gleason, MBA, CFP®, AIF® has rejoined REDW Wealth as senior wealth advisor. Gleason rejoined the firm in 2021 following a successful stint serving as vice president and senior portfolio manager for the Trust & Wealth Management division of a community bank. Specializing in portfolio management and advisory for high net worth individuals and 401(k) plans, as well as managing endowments and working with foundations, he has particular expertise in wealth management and estate planning, asset allocation development, investment strategy and risk management. Gleason holds both a bachelor’s and master’s of business administration from the University of Phoenix in Albuquerque. He also attended Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, New York, and the University of New Mexico. He is currently involved in the community as a finance committee member, and former board member, of Ronald McDonald House Charities.