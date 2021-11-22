 Phoenix airport restaurant, coffee shop workers go on strike - Albuquerque Journal

Phoenix airport restaurant, coffee shop workers go on strike

By Associated Press

PHOENIX — A union representing the largest group of food service workers at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport went on strike Monday to amplify concerns over wages, health insurance and retirement contributions during one of the busiest travel weeks of the year.

HMS Host is the single largest concessionaire at the airport in Phoenix that served more than 45 million passengers annually before the coronavirus pandemic. Workers with UNITE HERE Local 11 voted overwhelmingly last week to go on strike.

The strike won’t affect flights but will affect hungry travelers because HMS operates more than two dozen restaurants and coffee shops. The company said in a statement it will offer pre-packaged food and scale down offerings for sit-down service during the strike.

Four years of negotiations on a contract have failed, the labor union said in a statement. Workers are seeking raises, affordable health insurance, a company-paid retirement contribution and protection from discrimination, according to union officials.

HMS Host said it offered substantial wage increases and benefits that include paying 90% of employees’ health care costs. The union represents less than half of the company’s hourly employees, HMS Host said.

“This is part of the most generous compensation package ever for Sky Harbor associates,” the company’s statement said.

The union said workers will remain on strike until HMS Host agrees to meet their demands, according to the union statement.

A one-day strike organized by UNITE HERE in September to protest understaffing at the airport’s restaurants led to long customer lines at places like Starbucks.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Navajo officials urge COVID-19 safety as holiday nears
Around the Region
As the Thanksgiving holiday nears, the ... As the Thanksgiving holiday nears, the Navajo Nation is urging residents on the vast reservation to limit in-person gatherings to help prevent the spread ...
2
Police investigating a homicide at Tucson apartment complex
Around the Region
A man has been found dead ... A man has been found dead at a Tucson apartment complex and police are investigating the case as a homicide, officials said. Police said ...
3
Veteran who was deported for felony just wants to ...
ABQnews Seeker
Decorated former soldier aids other vets ... Decorated former soldier aids other vets sent back to Mexico
4
Man banned from shelter arrested in fatal stabbing of ...
Around the Region
A man who had been banned ... A man who had been banned from staying at a homeless shelter was arrested Sunday in the fatal stabbing of a shelter worker, police ...
5
2 dead, 1 critically wounded in shooting in Colorado ...
Around the Region
An adult and a juvenile died ... An adult and a juvenile died and another juvenile was wounded in a shooting near a skate park in Colorado Springs on Saturday, police ...
6
Lowell Observatory backs off from seeking change on land ...
Around the Region
Lowell Observatory has backed off for ... Lowell Observatory has backed off for now on its hopes to get around a congressional restriction on the use of former Forest Service property ...
7
With COVID numbers rising, Arizona urges holiday precautions
Around the Region
With public health officials urging people ... With public health officials urging people to take precautions against COVID-19 during upcoming holidays, Arizona on Saturday reported over 5,000 additional confirmed cases for ...
8
Colorado gov expands antibody access, resists mask mandates
Around the Region
Colorado residents with COVID-19 who are ... Colorado residents with COVID-19 who are at high risk of severe illness will no longer need a doctor's referral before getting antibody treatments designed ...
9
Three homes damaged in Thornton neighborhood fire
Around the Region
Two homes were destroyed and another ... Two homes were destroyed and another was damaged in a Friday night fire in Thornton. The Thornton Fire Department said the cause of the ...