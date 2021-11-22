Phoenix airport restaurant, coffee shop workers go on strike

PHOENIX — A union representing the largest group of food service workers at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport went on strike Monday to amplify concerns over wages, health insurance and retirement contributions during one of the busiest travel weeks of the year.

HMS Host is the single largest concessionaire at the airport in Phoenix that served more than 45 million passengers annually before the coronavirus pandemic. Workers with UNITE HERE Local 11 voted overwhelmingly last week to go on strike.

The strike won’t affect flights but will affect hungry travelers because HMS operates more than two dozen restaurants and coffee shops. The company said in a statement it will offer pre-packaged food and scale down offerings for sit-down service during the strike.

Four years of negotiations on a contract have failed, the labor union said in a statement. Workers are seeking raises, affordable health insurance, a company-paid retirement contribution and protection from discrimination, according to union officials.

HMS Host said it offered substantial wage increases and benefits that include paying 90% of employees’ health care costs. The union represents less than half of the company’s hourly employees, HMS Host said.

“This is part of the most generous compensation package ever for Sky Harbor associates,” the company’s statement said.

The union said workers will remain on strike until HMS Host agrees to meet their demands, according to the union statement.

A one-day strike organized by UNITE HERE in September to protest understaffing at the airport’s restaurants led to long customer lines at places like Starbucks.