Fernandez’s son will replace her in Arizona House

YUMA, Ariz. — The son of a former Democratic lawmaker has been appointed to replace her in the Arizona House of Representatives.

The Yuma County Board of Supervisors on Monday picked Brian Fernandez of Yuma to replace former Rep. Charlene Fernandez, who resigned this month to take a job in President Joe Biden’s administration.

Brian Fernandez is a software consultant who volunteered for a number of Democratic political campaigns, according to the House Democratic caucus. He founded and later sold a company that wrote software to help members of Congress manage their incoming and outgoing communications. He also was an advisor on technology policy for former Sen. Byron Dorgan, D-N.D., and the Congressional Black Caucus.

“I’m humbled and grateful for the opportunity to serve my community through this appointment. Legislative District 4 has always enjoyed great Representatives and I look forward to continuing that tradition,” Fernandez said in a statement. “I’m ready to get to work!”

Fernandez will represent the 4th Legislative District stretching from southwestern Arizona to the outer reaches of the Phoenix metro area.

Charlene Fernandez was the former House minority leader. Biden appointed her to be the U.S. Agriculture Department’s state director for rural development in Arizona.