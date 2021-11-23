 4 Texas students arrested during sexual harassment protest - Albuquerque Journal

4 Texas students arrested during sexual harassment protest

By Parker Purifoy / Associated Press

Students at a suburban Dallas high school are planning more demonstrations after four students were arrested last week at a protest against the school’s response to allegations of sexual harassment.

Hundreds of students decided to walk out of their classes at Little Elm High School on Friday morning after a sophomore publicly accused a freshman of sexually harassing and abusing her. The sophomore’s friend posted on social media that she had reported the abuse to the school’s administration.

The friend alleged that the administration then suspended the sophomore for three days for falsely accusing the freshman, according to the post.

In a joint statement with Little Elm Mayor Curtis Cornelious, Little Elm Superintendent Daniel Gallagher said that the school’s investigation of the alleged abuse did not find sufficient evidence of a crime. He denied allegations that the student had received disciplinary action for reporting the sexual harassment.

Junior Kailey Heaton said students were frustrated by the school’s alleged inaction.

“I personally know people who have reported their assaults and have been ignored by the administration,” Heaton told the Associated Press. “And so I decided to share (the post containing the allegations). Basically, we were all kind of fed up with it.”

The walkout began around 10:20 a.m. Friday. But Heaton said the protest turned violent when police officers attempted to corral the students by linking arms. Heaton said the officers began attempting to push the teenagers back but students eventually broke through the line.

Videos widely shared on social media show officers forcibly holding a student on the ground while arresting him. Others show two officers pepper-spraying one student and then firing their Tasers at him.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the school said the original allegations that sparked the protest contained “inaccurate information regarding an incident that happened a month ago.”

“This morning, students at Little Elm HS had planned a student demonstration inside the campus that caused some students to behave in a way that caused a major disruption,” the statement, posted on Friday, said. “Four juvenile students were arrested for assaulting Little Elm Police officers.”

Cornelious said in a video statement on Facebook that officers were justified in their use of force against the students.

“Texas law gives police the right to take necessary steps in order to make an arrest,” He said. “Those steps include the use of tasers and pepper spray as safe and nonlethal measures of subduing someone resisting or acting aggressively.”

In response to the incident, the Little Elm Police Department posted the statement from the school district on its Facebook, along with the joint statement from Cornelious and the superintendent.

According to Heaton, students are now planning more demonstrations and intend to go to the Dec. 13 board meeting to express their grievances.

“I fully believe they still think we’re just a disruption,” she said. “They told parents that they sent police to calmly de-escalate the situation when they actually just made everything much much worse. I feel they’re downplaying the situation. The severity of it was much more than what they’re admitting.”


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Fernandez's son will replace her in Arizona House
Around the Region
The son of a former Democratic ... The son of a former Democratic lawmaker has been appointed to replace her in the Arizona House of Representatives. The Yuma County Board of ...
2
Needy get free Thanksgiving turkeys as holiday approaches
Around the Region
Volunteers gave out hundreds of free ... Volunteers gave out hundreds of free Thanksgiving turkeys Monday as the holidays approach and charities work to help people get what they need to ...
3
Phoenix airport restaurant, coffee shop workers go on strike
Around the Region
A union representing the largest group ... A union representing the largest group of food service workers at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport went on strike Monday -- during one of ...
4
3 teens arrested in shooting at suburban Denver high ...
Around the Region
Police in the Denver suburb of ... Police in the Denver suburb of Aurora have arrested three teenagers in connection with the shooting of three students in a high school parking ...
5
Navajo officials urge COVID-19 safety as holiday nears
Around the Region
As the Thanksgiving holiday nears, the ... As the Thanksgiving holiday nears, the Navajo Nation is urging residents on the vast reservation to limit in-person gatherings to help prevent the spread ...
6
Police investigating a homicide at Tucson apartment complex
Around the Region
A man has been found dead ... A man has been found dead at a Tucson apartment complex and police are investigating the case as a homicide, officials said. Police said ...
7
Veteran who was deported for felony just wants to ...
ABQnews Seeker
Decorated former soldier aids other vets ... Decorated former soldier aids other vets sent back to Mexico
8
Man banned from shelter arrested in fatal stabbing of ...
Around the Region
A man who had been banned ... A man who had been banned from staying at a homeless shelter was arrested Sunday in the fatal stabbing of a shelter worker, police ...
9
2 dead, 1 critically wounded in shooting in Colorado ...
Around the Region
An adult and a juvenile died ... An adult and a juvenile died and another juvenile was wounded in a shooting near a skate park in Colorado Springs on Saturday, police ...