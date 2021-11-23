 Editorial: To catch criminals, trapping ban needs real follow-through - Albuquerque Journal

Editorial: To catch criminals, trapping ban needs real follow-through

By Albuquerque Journal Editorial Board

Beginning in April, it will be illegal to use traps, snares and wildlife poison on public lands in New Mexico.

That’s one positive outcome from the tragic death of an Española dog name Roxy — but it’s hard to be optimistic about the new law’s ability to be effective.

Here’s why: The same agency that will investigate violations of the new anti-trapping law, dubbed “Roxy’s Law” — the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish — handled the investigation of Roxy’s death.

In 2018, a neck snare strangled Roxy, a blue heeler mix, near a hiking trail at Santa Cruz Lake Recreation Area north of Española. Marty Cordova, of Chimayó, was charged with 34 counts of illegal trapping activities: 14 counts of unlawful possession of a protected species, 10 counts of failure to mark traps, and five counts each for trapping within 25 yards of a roadway and failure to check traps on a daily basis.

Public attention over Roxy’s death led to a hard-fought campaign to pass the new law, formally known as the Wildlife Conservation and Public Safety Act, which Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed into law last spring after it passed the state House by a single vote.

This month, a jury acquitted Cordova, a Chimayó trapper, of 10 counts of illegal trapping, three years after state officials alleged he set a snare that strangled Roxy.

Cordova’s lawyer, Yvonne K. Quintana, pointed out problems with evidence, including failure to collect snares and traps from the field, and the destruction of photographic evidence.

To be fair, the Game and Fish investigation appeared to be compromised by some Bureau of Land Management procedures. Traps in BLM custody “were not turned over to the Department of Game and Fish, but were destroyed, per their policy, when a case is resolved,” said Jennifer Padgett Macias, 1st Judicial District chief deputy district attorney. Resolved bureaucratically does not mean resolved criminally, folks.

The snare involved in Roxy’s death was destroyed when it was cut off the dog’s body, she said.

The jury found Cordova not guilty of all charges. Would that have been the case had the investigation been without blunders? We’ll never know. But it’s clear wildlife investigators need to do a better job of collecting and safeguarding evidence — or turn it over to someone who can.

And it’s clear the state would have had a much stronger case had Roxy’s Law been in place when she was caught in that snare.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Editorial: To catch criminals, trapping ban needs real follow-through
Editorials
Beginning in April, it will be ... Beginning in April, it will be illegal to use traps, snares and wildlife poison on public lands in N ...
2
Editorial: City, state fortunate to have Kirtland AFB's steady ...
Editorials
Little did anyone fathom at the ... Little did anyone fathom at the onset of World War II that a hastily constructed training and testin ...
3
Editorial: ABQ must deal with homeless who want, or ...
Editorials
That the city has taken another ... That the city has taken another step toward actually opening the Gateway Center homeless shelter at ...
4
Editorial: Egolf’s ticket-price tweet out of bounds, would hurt ...
Editorials
New Mexico House Speaker Brian Egolf's ... New Mexico House Speaker Brian Egolf's recent tweet concerning the discrepancy in season-ticke ...
5
Editorial: Maps recommended for state House and Senate lack ...
Editorials
The last time state lawmakers were ... The last time state lawmakers were tasked with drawing new maps for the state House and Senate, it t ...
6
Editorial: Robertson and Grout would ensure a healthy balance ...
Editorials
With the mayoral election decided, there ... With the mayoral election decided, there still are two important runoff elections that will determin ...
7
Editorial: NM right to open up boosters to all ...
Editorials
Despite a surge in infections in ... Despite a surge in infections in many parts of the country, the decision on expanding eligibility fo ...
8
Editorial: Change law to lock up dangerous defendants pretrial, ...
Editorials
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham supports it. ... Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham supports it. So does District Attorney Raúl Torrez, Mayor Tim Keller, A ...
9
Editorial: PRC should approve the PNM/Avangrid deal but continue ...
Editorials
If New Mexico had been content ... If New Mexico had been content to plug along with a generally reliable, home-based electric utility ...