A motorcyclist was gravely injured in a crash with a vehicle in Southwest Albuquerque Monday night.

Daren DeAguero, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said officers are investigating the crash, which occurred at Central and Bridge.

“The motorcyclist was transported to (the University of New Mexico Hospital) where his injuries were too severe to survive,” DeAguero wrote in an email.

He did not say how the crash occurred.