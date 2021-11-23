 Pints of Mental Health - Albuquerque Journal

Pints of Mental Health

By Elaine D. Briseño / Journal Staff Writer

Three local breweries have teamed up to support better mental health, which has taken a hit during the pandemic.

Canteen Brewhouse, Steel Bender Brewyard and High & Dry Brewing have collaborated to produce SereniTEA Now beer. A dollar from each pint sold will be donated to the AGORA Crises Center, which provides a help line and other resources for struggling individuals. The center receives its funds from the Associated Students at the University of New Mexico, the New Mexico Department of Health and private donations.

Each brewery is hosting a night of adult coloring to celebrate the beer’s release. Canteen hosted their release party last week and High & Dry Brewing, 529 Adams St NE, will host its coloring event Tuesday Nov. 23 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Steel Bender’s release night is Tuesday, Nov. 30 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 8305 Second Street NW.

Local artist Abigayle Stokes has designed coloring pages for the event. They are available for a $5 donation.


