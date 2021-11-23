 AG reaches $32.5 million settlement with Wall Street banks - Albuquerque Journal

AG reaches $32.5 million settlement with Wall Street banks

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

A State Investment Council meeting in the Governor’s conference room at the state capitol in January 2012. (Dean Hanson/Albuquerque Journal)

Copyright © 2021 Albuquerque Journal

The state of New Mexico has reached a $32.5 million settlement with seven financial institutions in a lawsuit alleging they manipulated prices of mortgage-backed securities purchased by state pension funds from 2003 to 2010.

About $24 million of the settlement will return to New Mexico public employee pension funds, according to state Attorney General Hector Balderas, who announced the settlement Monday.

The state filed a class-action lawsuit earlier this year against a host of Wall Street banks, alleging a 15-year pattern of manipulating the prices of complex financial instruments called credit default swaps.

The lawsuit alleged the New Mexico State Investment Council suffered losses because the banks conspired to artificially manipulate the auction price of the financial instruments in violation of the Sherman Anti-Trust Act.

The State Investment Council invests some $31 billion in permanent endowments for the state, in addition to investments from 23 other state agencies, according to the lawsuit.

The suit was filed June 30 in U.S. District Court of New Mexico on behalf of the State Investment Council by the Attorney General’s Office and Kirby McInerney LLP, a New York law firm.

Balderas said Monday that he was grateful to Sen. Joseph Cervantes, D-Las Cruces, and the state Legislature “for giving us the legal tools to partner with citizen whistleblowers and allowing our office to recover over $24 million that we will return to educator and public employee pension funds in New Mexico.”

Jerri Mares, a spokeswoman for the Attorney General’s Office, said the lawsuit was filed under the 2007 New Mexico Fraud Against Taxpayers Act. Under the act, the whistleblower is entitled to 25% of the total settlement amount. She did not identify the whistleblower.

The settlement was reached with Barclays Capital, Citigroup Global Markets, Goldman Sachs & Co., J.P. Morgan Securities, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith, NatWest Markets Securities, and Washington Mutual Mortgage Securities Corp., the AG’s Office said in a statement.

The firms admitted no liability and the state dismissed the claims against them as part of the settlement, the statement said.

The suit alleged the Wall Street banks that comprise the major dealers of credit default swaps were engaged in a conspiracy beginning in 2005 to rig the final auction price of the instruments.

A credit default swap historically served as a type of financial insurance for an underlying investment, such as corporate bonds or mortgage-backed securities, according to the lawsuit. The seller promises to pay compensation to the buyer should the underlying investment fail.

But credit default swaps differ from insurance in that buyers don’t need to own the underlying bonds, which led to a speculative market for swaps.

The market for credit default swaps ballooned to more than $60 trillion in 2008 on the eve of the Great Recession, according to the suit. Since 2014, the market has ranged from $5 trillion to $8 trillion.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
NM revenue windfall could exceed outsized projections
ABQnews Seeker
Economists propose sufficient cash reserves in ... Economists propose sufficient cash reserves in case of another downturn
2
Chaco Canyon protections are personal for pueblo leaders
ABQnews Seeker
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland of Laguna ... Interior Secretary Deb Haaland of Laguna Pueblo says government has a responsibility to care for natural resources
3
AG reaches $32.5 million settlement with Wall Street banks
ABQnews Seeker
Firms involved admitted no liability, claims ... Firms involved admitted no liability, claims against them dismissed
4
New 'legally armed' rule has critics gunning for Estancia
ABQnews Seeker
Mayor: Rural NM 'tired of being ... Mayor: Rural NM 'tired of being pushed around'
5
NM hospital leaders outline staffing 'crisis'
ABQnews Seeker
Health care providers facing hostility at ... Health care providers facing hostility at work and in the community
6
APD investigating vehicle, motorcycle crash on Central and Bridge
ABQnews Seeker
A motorcyclist was gravely injured in ... A motorcyclist was gravely injured in a crash with a vehicle in Southwest Albuquerque Monday night. Daren DeAguero, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said ...
7
APD identifies three people killed in November
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police have identified three people ... Albuquerque police have identified three people killed this month. Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said Jerome Lucero, 31, was found dead from ...
8
APD announces several new hires
ABQnews Seeker
The Albuquerque Police Department has made ... The Albuquerque Police Department has made several new hires to its top brass, including adding a second woman to the slate of five deputy ...
9
What to know about New Mexico's coming paid sick ...
ABQnews Seeker
Have questions about New Mexico's new ... Have questions about New Mexico's new Healthy Workplaces Act?