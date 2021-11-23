Cold, wet weather possible ahead of Thanksgiving

Many people will be hitting the road and hopping on airplanes this week as Thanksgiving travel rebounds to prepandemic levels.

Some travelers could have difficult weather to contend with.

The National Weather Service in Albuquerque is expecting a storm system to hit New Mexico on Tuesday with rain and mountain snow in the western part of the state, and windy conditions in the east.

Then on Wednesday, precipitation is forecast for central New Mexico before moving farther east Wednesday night.

“Snow accumulations will favor the western and northern mountains where a few to several inches of snow will be possible,” according to the Weather Service website, with drier, but cooler, conditions returning for Thanksgiving on Thursday.

Snow levels with the system are expected to drop to around 6,500 to 7,000 feet .

The greater Albuquerque area can expect a 30% chance of rain and possibly snow showers Tuesday into Wednesday night, and a chill down leading into the holiday. A high of 50 is forecast for Thursday, with a low of 30 overnight.

Black Friday should be sunny with a high of 55 degrees, the Weather Service said.

AAA is estimating 53.4 million people will be on the road for the holiday, up 13% from last year and within 5% of 2019, before the pandemic.

For state road conditions anytime, check NMroads.com.

The number of airline passengers nationwide is expected to reach precoronavirus levels, the Transportation Security Administration said, adding that travelers should expect long lines and plan to spend a little more time getting through security.

That means leaving earlier and getting to the Albuquerque International Sunport with plenty of time to navigate security to the gates.

Visit abqsunport.com for the latest advisories.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.