 Two school districts turn to remote lessons - Albuquerque Journal

Two school districts turn to remote lessons

By Cedar Attanasio / Associated Press / Report For America

Shanna and Greg Jarrett’s daughter, Lilly, is seen here in class during remote learning earlier this year. Students at Santa Fe Public Schools will go remote starting Tuesday ahead of the Thanksgiving break. Los Lunas schools went remote Monday and Tuesday. (Courtesy of Shanna Jarrett)

SANTA FE – At least two schools in New Mexico are sending students home early this week for remote learning, citing concerns over a coronavirus infection surge.

Students at Santa Fe Public Schools will go remote starting Tuesday ahead of the Thanksgiving break, representing the largest voluntary closure of K-12 schools this semester.

Los Lunas Schools canceled in person classes in favor of remote learning Monday and Tuesday ahead of the break that starts Wednesday.

“This (is) a strategic move to decrease our active COVID positive numbers,” said Los Lunas Schools Superintendent Arsenio Romero. “We are aware that this can cause undue hardship for working parents.”

New Mexico’s Public Education Department last spring ordered schools into remote learning based on their thresholds of positive COVID-19 infection tests. Schools with more than four positive tests had to switch to remote learning.

Now schools have the power to decide whether to shut their doors or stay open.

About 20 of the state’s schools have reported sending children home due to virus outbreaks each month this year that included staffing shortages because of quarantines for teachers, according to voluntary notices submitted by schools to state education authorities.

There are schools elsewhere in New Mexico that have reported more COVID-19 infection cases than the school districts in Santa Fe and Los Lunas, according to data updated Friday from the New Mexico Environment Department.

But those other districts decided to maintain in-person learning. In Albuquerque, one school reported five positive tests and in Las Cruces there are schools that have had six positive tests.

Neither district has canceled in-person learning or extended the Thanksgiving holiday.

When schools go online, parents, including school staff, have to scramble to find childcare.

That’s already a struggle in Santa Fe, where teachers on average pay about $1,000 in child care costs per month, according to a teacher union survey cited by the school district’s superintendent in a recent editorial.

Last year, many teachers struggled to teach online classes while trying to care for their own children at home simultaneously.

Now in the fourth semester of the pandemic, some districts are starting to think about addressing the problem.

“We’re in discussion with the New Mexico Early Childhood Education and Care Department on the possibility of the district providing child care for staff,” Superintendent Hilario Chavez wrote.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
State officials: TV tech could help mend K-12 internet ...
ABQnews Seeker
Devices would allow rural areas to ... Devices would allow rural areas to send digital files via television
2
Two school districts turn to remote lessons
Education
Los Lunas, Santa Fe cite health ... Los Lunas, Santa Fe cite health concerns amid surge in COVID cases
3
Looking for answers
ABQnews Seeker
Legislators weigh strategy shift for extra ... Legislators weigh strategy shift for extra class time
4
PED pursues budget boost amid lawsuit
ABQnews Seeker
$6.7 million raise would include hiring ... $6.7 million raise would include hiring over 30 new workers
5
Culture clash comes to class
Education
PED's new social studies standards stir ... PED's new social studies standards stir up strong sentiments
6
NMSU provost placed on leave, acting replacement named
ABQnews Seeker
No confidence resolutions passed last week ... No confidence resolutions passed last week by school groups
7
Proposed updates to state curriculum ridiculed
ABQnews Seeker
Standards represent a new frontier in ... Standards represent a new frontier in clash across the nation over 'critical race theory'
8
Las Cruces schools see huge spike in COVID-19 cases
ABQnews Seeker
A total of 900 cases have ... A total of 900 cases have been reported since classes began on August 9
9
UNM to disenroll 256 students over vaccines
ABQnews Seeker
Failure to comply with mandate prompts ... Failure to comply with mandate prompts university's action