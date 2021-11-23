Be safe this week with Uber discounts

Get a safe ride home from Uber this holiday week thanks to a partnership between the New Mexico Department of Transportation and the Governors Highway Safety Association.

“This is the first where the rides are offered statewide,” Transportation Secretary Mike Sandoval said in a news release.

“Holiday events coincide with an increase in alcohol-related crashes, but the danger has gone up significantly over the past year,” he said. “There is no excuse for driving under the influence. Get a safe ride home.”

The Uber ride service will be available Tuesday through Friday, and will include a $15 Uber credit. It does not include a tip, organizers said. The ride code is ENDWI2021. The rides will be offered anywhere Uber service is available in New Mexico.

Bernalillo County Department of Behavioral Health Services, NMDOT, Cumulus Media and Ron Bell Injury Lawyers also are offering a free $10 Uber ride credit Wednesday through 3 a.m. Monday. The code for that service is THANKS2021.

The number of rides available for this service is 2,500.