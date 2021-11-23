 Texas congressman joins GOP race for attorney general - Albuquerque Journal

Texas congressman joins GOP race for attorney general

By Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

AUSTIN, Texas — U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert has joined the crowded field of Republicans mounting primary challenges against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The East Texas lawmaker is the latest prominent member of his party seeking to unseat the incumbent in the wake of Paxton’s top deputies reporting him to the FBI last year for alleged corruption. Gohmert announced his candidacy on Twitter Monday with a fundraising request that highlighted “the latest ethical, moral, and criminal allegations” against Paxton.

Despite the federal investigation and long-standing legal problems, Paxton has remained competitive in his party’s primary and won former President Donald Trump’s endorsement. The attorney general, who mounted a legal challenge seeking to overturn Trump’s loss in the 2020 presidential election, has denied any wrongdoing.

Gohmert, 68, has also been an ardent and controversial supporter of Trump. He’s been among the most outspoken members of Congress echoing the former president’s baseless assertions that the 2020 election was stolen. Earlier in the administration, Gohmert was one of a handful of House Republicans who called for the resignation of special counsel Robert Mueller during his investigation into Russian election interference and the Trump campaign.

Gohmert has not staked out major policy differences with Paxton. Rather, he said in a video Monday that he backs many of the attorney general’s cases but that if elected he “will not wait to be my busiest until after there’s some bad press about legal improprieties.”

Also running in the Republican primary are Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, the son of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush and grandson of former President George H.W. Bush and ex-state Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman.

State Rep. Matt Krause, who had earlier joined the primary, dropped out of the race late Monday and said he would instead run for Tarrant County district attorney.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Aurora police union president suspended over diversity email
Around the Region
The president of a police union ... The president of a police union in the Denver suburb of Aurora has been placed on paid administrative leave by the police department after ...
2
Texas congressman joins GOP race for attorney general
Around the Region
U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert has joined ... U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert has joined the crowded field of Republicans mounting primary challenges against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. The East Texas lawmaker ...
3
4 Texas students arrested during sexual harassment protest
Around the Region
Students at a suburban Dallas high ... Students at a suburban Dallas high school are planning more demonstrations after four students were arrested last week at a protest against the school's ...
4
Far-right personality charged with damaging Hanukkah display
Around the Region
Far-right social media personality Tim Gionet, ... Far-right social media personality Tim Gionet, who calls himself 'Baked Alaska,' has been charged with misdemeanors over allegedly damaging a Hanukkah display in December ...
5
Fernandez's son will replace her in Arizona House
Around the Region
The son of a former Democratic ... The son of a former Democratic lawmaker has been appointed to replace her in the Arizona House of Representatives. The Yuma County Board of ...
6
Needy get free Thanksgiving turkeys as holiday approaches
Around the Region
Volunteers gave out hundreds of free ... Volunteers gave out hundreds of free Thanksgiving turkeys Monday as the holidays approach and charities work to help people get what they need to ...
7
Phoenix airport restaurant, coffee shop workers go on strike
Around the Region
A union representing the largest group ... A union representing the largest group of food service workers at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport went on strike Monday -- during one of ...
8
3 teens arrested in shooting at suburban Denver high ...
Around the Region
Police in the Denver suburb of ... Police in the Denver suburb of Aurora have arrested three teenagers in connection with the shooting of three students in a high school parking ...
9
Navajo officials urge COVID-19 safety as holiday nears
Around the Region
As the Thanksgiving holiday nears, the ... As the Thanksgiving holiday nears, the Navajo Nation is urging residents on the vast reservation to limit in-person gatherings to help prevent the spread ...