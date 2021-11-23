 Aurora police union president suspended over diversity email - Albuquerque Journal

Aurora police union president suspended over diversity email

By Associated Press

DENVER — The president of a police union in the Denver suburb of Aurora has been placed on paid administrative leave by the police department after he sent an email to the group’s 240 members calling diversity provisions in an agreement between the city and the state “sexist and racist.”

Officer Doug Wilkinson sent the email Nov. 16 and was placed on leave the following day after multiple Aurora officers complained to human resources, Lt. Chris Amsler, an aide to Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson, told KCNC-TV.

“To match the ‘diversity’ of ‘the community’ we could make sure to hire 10% illegal aliens, 50% weed smokers, 10% crackheads, and a few child molesters and murderers to round it out. You know, so we can make the department look like the ‘community,'” Wilkinson wrote in the email.

The email was prompted by an agreement announced Nov. 16 that set up reforms for the Aurora police and fire departments. The consent decree followed a lengthy state investigation that found a pattern of racist policing and excessive use of force. It calls for updated hiring practices so the police and fire departments better reflect the city’s racial makeup.

The investigation was launched amid outrage over the death of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who was put into a chokehold by Aurora police and injected by paramedics with ketamine in 2019.

Wilkinson told KCNC-TV his missive was intended to be “a private email message to the members” and should not have been made public.

“I’m trying to have an honest conversation” without it becoming a “word salad,” he said.

Wilkinson’s email criticized the agreement’s provisions for diversity in hiring and promotions within the police department.

“The decree indicates that they want to replace as many of the department’s white males as possible with as many women and minorities,” he wrote. “It’s as simple as that. To do that they are going to hire and promote non-whites and non-males wherever they can.”

According to Wilkinson, “The State’s plan, fully embraced by the city, is literally systematically sexist and racist.”

He also wrote that he would prefer that the department focus on intelligence, personal ethics and courage as the only criteria for hiring and promotion.

“That’s all I care about. We should only be interested in merit. But that will never do. They’re addicted to race and sex politics. We already hire every minority that passes the minimum requirements,” he wrote.

Amsler said the police chief is “very concerned” about the email and added that the Aurora Police Association does not speak for the police department and is not the recognized bargaining unit with the city.

The APA is one of two Aurora Police unions. The Fraternal Order of Police represents the majority of Aurora officers.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
4 Texas students arrested during sexual harassment protest
Around the Region
Students at a suburban Dallas high ... Students at a suburban Dallas high school are planning more demonstrations after four students were arrested last week at a protest against the school's ...
2
Far-right personality charged with damaging Hanukkah display
Around the Region
Far-right social media personality Tim Gionet, ... Far-right social media personality Tim Gionet, who calls himself 'Baked Alaska,' has been charged with misdemeanors over allegedly damaging a Hanukkah display in December ...
3
Fernandez's son will replace her in Arizona House
Around the Region
The son of a former Democratic ... The son of a former Democratic lawmaker has been appointed to replace her in the Arizona House of Representatives. The Yuma County Board of ...
4
Needy get free Thanksgiving turkeys as holiday approaches
Around the Region
Volunteers gave out hundreds of free ... Volunteers gave out hundreds of free Thanksgiving turkeys Monday as the holidays approach and charities work to help people get what they need to ...
5
Phoenix airport restaurant, coffee shop workers go on strike
Around the Region
A union representing the largest group ... A union representing the largest group of food service workers at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport went on strike Monday -- during one of ...
6
3 teens arrested in shooting at suburban Denver high ...
Around the Region
Police in the Denver suburb of ... Police in the Denver suburb of Aurora have arrested three teenagers in connection with the shooting of three students in a high school parking ...
7
Navajo officials urge COVID-19 safety as holiday nears
Around the Region
As the Thanksgiving holiday nears, the ... As the Thanksgiving holiday nears, the Navajo Nation is urging residents on the vast reservation to limit in-person gatherings to help prevent the spread ...
8
Police investigating a homicide at Tucson apartment complex
Around the Region
A man has been found dead ... A man has been found dead at a Tucson apartment complex and police are investigating the case as a homicide, officials said. Police said ...
9
Veteran who was deported for felony just wants to ...
ABQnews Seeker
Decorated former soldier aids other vets ... Decorated former soldier aids other vets sent back to Mexico