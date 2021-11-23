 3 Denver area counties impose mask mandates - Albuquerque Journal

3 Denver area counties impose mask mandates

By Associated Press

DENVER — Three Denver area counties are instating mask mandates as COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise in Colorado.

The health board for Adams and Arapahoe counties and the board for Jefferson County voted to back the mandates Monday for indoor public spaces. They will take effect Wednesday.

The mandate for Adams and Arapahoe counties will remain in effect until at least 10% of the area’s intensive care beds are available. On Monday, 5.8% of the beds were empty, according to the public health order instating the mask requirement.

Jefferson County’s mandate will remain in effect as long as transmission of the virus is considered high or substantial according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s transmission tracker.

Young children are exempt from the orders. Businesses can also seek exemptions if they require workers and customers to be vaccinated.

Denver officials plan to join public health directors from around the metro area to provide an update about the city’s and region’s response to the pandemic on Tuesday.

Three other Colorado counties — Boulder, Pitkin and Larimer — already have mask mandates in place, The Denver Post reported.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Texas congressman joins GOP race for attorney general
Around the Region
U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert has joined ... U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert has joined the crowded field of Republicans mounting primary challenges against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. The East Texas lawmaker ...
2
Aurora police union president suspended over diversity email
Around the Region
The president of a police union ... The president of a police union in the Denver suburb of Aurora has been placed on paid administrative leave by the police department after ...
3
4 Texas students arrested during sexual harassment protest
Around the Region
Students at a suburban Dallas high ... Students at a suburban Dallas high school are planning more demonstrations after four students were arrested last week at a protest against the school's ...
4
Far-right personality charged with damaging Hanukkah display
Around the Region
Far-right social media personality Tim Gionet, ... Far-right social media personality Tim Gionet, who calls himself 'Baked Alaska,' has been charged with misdemeanors over allegedly damaging a Hanukkah display in December ...
5
Fernandez's son will replace her in Arizona House
Around the Region
The son of a former Democratic ... The son of a former Democratic lawmaker has been appointed to replace her in the Arizona House of Representatives. The Yuma County Board of ...
6
Needy get free Thanksgiving turkeys as holiday approaches
Around the Region
Volunteers gave out hundreds of free ... Volunteers gave out hundreds of free Thanksgiving turkeys Monday as the holidays approach and charities work to help people get what they need to ...
7
Phoenix airport restaurant, coffee shop workers go on strike
Around the Region
A union representing the largest group ... A union representing the largest group of food service workers at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport went on strike Monday -- during one of ...
8
3 teens arrested in shooting at suburban Denver high ...
Around the Region
Police in the Denver suburb of ... Police in the Denver suburb of Aurora have arrested three teenagers in connection with the shooting of three students in a high school parking ...
9
Navajo officials urge COVID-19 safety as holiday nears
Around the Region
As the Thanksgiving holiday nears, the ... As the Thanksgiving holiday nears, the Navajo Nation is urging residents on the vast reservation to limit in-person gatherings to help prevent the spread ...