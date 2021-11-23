3 Denver area counties impose mask mandates

DENVER — Three Denver area counties are instating mask mandates as COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise in Colorado.

The health board for Adams and Arapahoe counties and the board for Jefferson County voted to back the mandates Monday for indoor public spaces. They will take effect Wednesday.

The mandate for Adams and Arapahoe counties will remain in effect until at least 10% of the area’s intensive care beds are available. On Monday, 5.8% of the beds were empty, according to the public health order instating the mask requirement.

Jefferson County’s mandate will remain in effect as long as transmission of the virus is considered high or substantial according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s transmission tracker.

Young children are exempt from the orders. Businesses can also seek exemptions if they require workers and customers to be vaccinated.

Denver officials plan to join public health directors from around the metro area to provide an update about the city’s and region’s response to the pandemic on Tuesday.

Three other Colorado counties — Boulder, Pitkin and Larimer — already have mask mandates in place, The Denver Post reported.