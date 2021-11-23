 Roundhouse to require vaccination for visitors - Albuquerque Journal

Roundhouse to require vaccination for visitors

By Dan McKay / Journal Staff Writer

In this file photo, Lorraine Montoya-Vigil, chief of staff for the Senate Majority Office, walks through the largely empty Capitol. The public was barred from recent sessions because of the pandemic. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

SANTA FE — New Mexico legislative staff will require members of the public to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to attend the upcoming special and regular sessions of the Legislature.

Raúl Burciaga, director of the Legislative Council Service, made the announcement Tuesday.

The public was barred from the Capitol for legislative sessions over the last year, and public testimony was taken through videoconferencing programs.

The Capitol has since opened to visitors, though a mask mandate is enforced.

“Given the high number of COVID-19 cases across the state and the strain this continues to put on state resources, it is incumbent on us to protect everyone in the Capitol complex while conducting the state’s business,” Burciaga said. “I believe the measures being taken for the special and regular sessions will allow for the work to get done while greatly minimizing the risk for COVID spread.”

Members of the public will have to show proof of full vaccination, he said, and the Capitol won’t host tours or special events.

A ban on carrying firearms into the Capitol will also go into effect Dec. 6, the target date for the start of a special session on redistricting.

A regular 30-day session is set for Jan. 18.

New Mexico has had one of the highest rates of new COVID-19 cases in the country over the last week, and seven hospitals have activated crisis standards of care.


