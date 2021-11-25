 'Y' is it gone?: Series stymied by economics, pandemic; makers hope another network will pick it up - Albuquerque Journal

‘Y’ is it gone?: Series stymied by economics, pandemic; makers hope another network will pick it up

By Rich Heldenfels / TV Q&A

Ben Schnetzer (as the titular last man, Y) stars in “Y: The Last Man,” which has a second season in limbo. (Courtesy of FX)

You have questions. I have some answers.

Q: I was shocked to hear that the FX on Hulu series “Y: The Last Man” was abruptly canceled! What happened?? I was enjoying the show, and looking forward to more episodes and seasons! Is there hope another streaming channel will pick this up? It cannot just leave off with episode 10!

A: The drama fell prey to economics, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Long delayed by off-camera changes and COVID, the show had reached a point where it would have to pick up the contract options for the cast while not knowing if, in fact, the show would keep going. “Ultimately, FX brass declined to pay $3 million to further extend options,” said the publication. But the makers of the show have held out hope that someone else will pick it up, and the Hollywood Reporter noted that HBO Max might be a good fit because of corporate ties between the show and the streamer. Showrunner Eliza Clark said, “It is the most collaborative, creatively fulfilling and beautiful thing I have ever been a part of. We don’t want it to end.”

Anne Reid and Derek Jacobi starred in the series, “Last Tango in Halifax.” (Courtesy of BBC)

Q: I enjoyed “Last Tango in Halifax” immensely. Can you tell me if it will be coming back?

A: The series starring Derek Jacobi and Anne Reid ended in 2020.

Q: I read recently that actor Sam Rockwell celebrated his 53rd birthday. At 88 years old, I am still a fan of the B Westerns of my youth and wondered if Sam Rockwell is related to the character actor Jack Rockwell, who appeared in so many of those old movies.

A: Sam Rockwell, an Oscar winner for his performance in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” does have an acting bloodline as the son of actors Pete Rockwell and Penny Hess. But I have not connected them to Jack Rockwell, the actor you recalled.

Q: Our question is about the television show “Timeless.” Is there any hope of a revival or will someone be streaming the episodes?

A: I do not know of any plans for a revival of the time travel drama. You can find the old episodes streaming on Hulu, including the series finale.

Do you have a question or comment about entertainment past, present and future? Write to Rich Heldenfels, P.O. Box 417, Mogadore, OH 44260, or brenfels@gmail.com. Letters may be edited. Individual replies are not guaranteed.

 


