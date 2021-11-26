Il Volo pays tribute to Italian composer Ennio Morricone in PBS special

Ennio Morricone was one of the most famous composers to come out of Italy.

He’s inspired many like the trio in Il Volo.

“He’s an icon and when he won an Oscar, it was pride for our country,” says Gianluca Ginoble, a member of Il Volo. “(Quentin) Tarantino used to say (Ennio) is just like Mozart.”

Ginoble, Piero Barone and Ignazio Boschetto filmed a concert in Verona, Italy, paying tribute to the work of Morricone in the PBS special “Il Volo – Tribute to Ennio Morricone.”

It was filmed in June 2021 in the Arena di Verona and will air on New Mexico PBS at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27. It is also available to stream on the PBS Video app.

The performance showcases classical arrangements from the prolific film composer and fan favorites from the operatic trio’s most popular albums.

With support from the Morricone family and accompanied by incredible theatrical and musical performers, the artists celebrate the Maestro alongside a full choir and orchestra, guest conducted by Morricone’s son.

Since sharing a stage together more than a decade ago, Il Volo often credits the Oscar, Grammy and Golden Globe-winning composer as one of Italy’s greatest treasures.

After Morricone’s death in July 2020, Il Volo dedicated a performance to the maestro in March 2021, singing “Your Love,” his famous melody from “Once Upon A Time in The West.”

Barone says the most difficult part of the project was to pick the right songs.

“Maestro Morricone, he composed more than 500 melodies,” Barone says. “We needed someone to help us pick the songs. We called his family and his son had some suggestions. These are all songs that we feel when we’re singing.”

Boschetto says Il Volo had the opportunity to know Morricone in 2010 when they were recording their first album.

“We performed with him in Rome and he was conducting us,” Boschetto says. “He was a man who didn’t speak a lot of words. He let his music speak for himself.”

The trio of singers felt it was right to pay homage to the legendary conductor.

“We are planning on doing some more of his music,” Ginoble says. “We like to keep bringing his legacy to a younger generation. He was a genius when it came to composition.”

On TV

Il Volo is presenting a special called “Il Volo – Tribute to Ennio Morricone,” which airs at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, on New Mexico PBS, channel 5.1. It will rebroadcast at 10 p.m. Dec. 3. It is also available to stream on the PBS Video app.