 'In Case You Didn't Know' with Raymond Sandoval - Albuquerque Journal

‘In Case You Didn’t Know’ with Raymond Sandoval

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Jemez Springs-based artist Raymond Sandoval works on “Christo del Amor.” (Courtesy of Raymond Sandoval)

Raymond Sandoval was raised in Jemez Springs with his grandmother.

At a young age, he began to draw and paint at the encouragement of his grandmother.

“She was very supportive about me making things,” he says. “When I would run out of paint, I would find rocks and grind them to make my own paint.”

Art has been a constant in his life.

Today, Sandoval is based out of Jemez Springs and is still creating in various mediums.

“When I was younger I discovered clay and fell in love with it,” he says. “You can create something and start over many times. It allows you to be creative once you unlock what it holds.”

He sees art as a challenge and as a way to learn.

“(Art) is a way to escape from the world for me, too,” he says. “When I’m working on something, I’m in my own little world.”

Raymond Sandoval with the sculpture “Tamanend” in 1994.

Sandoval has been on a journey with his career in art. He originally enrolled in school in Michigan before a professor advised him to attend the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts.

“My professor in Michigan told me that I see everything three-dimensionally,” he says. “He told me about PAFA and said it was the school for me. It was there my imagination ran wild and I created.”

Sandoval recently finished the sculpture, “Christo del Amor.” This summer, it was installed at Mary, Mother of Priests Church in Jemez Springs.

While “Christo del Amor” took time and is large in size, Sandoval says his biggest sculpture is “Tamanend,” which is a public art piece in Philadelphia.

The piece was built to honor the contributions of Native American Indians – the ancestors, the elders, this generation and the generations to come. It also commemorates Tamanend, a Sakima, of the Lenni-Lenape Nation who resided in the Delaware Valley when Philadelphia or “Coaquannok” was established.

“That took me two years to make,” he says.

Sandoval says ideas run around in his head, waiting until they are ready to be realized.

He says with the latest commission being a figure of Jesus and for the church, he knew the direction.

“This was the easiest thing I ever did,” he explains. “I knew exactly what I wanted to do. Everyone was telling me to slow down, but I knew what I wanted it to look like.”

Living in Jemez Springs, is a point of inspiration.

“I always say the mountains speak to me,” he says. “I see shapes in rocks and I have a connection to the land in Jemez Springs.”

While Sandoval continues to create, here are a few things you didn’t know about him.:

1 “I’m still here on my ancestral land where I built my house and studio.”

2 “I like to cook and am a gardener.”

3 “Some of my art is in Jemez Springs, Camden, New Jersey and Philadelphia.”

4 “I’ve been sober for 16 years.”

5 “I was working on this Guadalupe piece for Day of the Dead and it took me four days to make it. Once I have the vision in my head, I know where it’s going.”

Online
To view more of Raymond Sandoval’s art, visit @raymondsandoval575 on Instagram
Editor’s note: Venue Plus continues “In Case You Didn’t Know,” a weekly feature with fun tidbits about New Mexicans and their projects.

 


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Boyfriend charged in killing of Taos Pueblo artist
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities: Suspect admits striking his girlfriend ... Authorities: Suspect admits striking his girlfriend and hitting her with her car
2
NHCC's 'Tempo y Tiempo' showcases work from four NM-based ...
Arts
Photographs capture a moment in time.They ... Photographs capture a moment in time.They also set place. ...
3
Albuquerque duo hopes to bring poetry to everyone with ...
Arts
In poetry, each word matters, carrying ... In poetry, each word matters, carrying its own weight.For Jasen Christensen and Robert ...
4
Girard likely named after ABQ family
Arts
The French surname Girard means "brave ... The French surname Girard means "brave spear," but for Albuquerque drivers it has noth ...
5
Scottie Pippen authors his own 'Last Dance' story
Arts
Scottie Pippen would like you to ... Scottie Pippen would like you to know that Michael Jordan and the rest of his teammates on the Chica ...
6
Author documents a close call with an atomic holocaust
Arts
White House Press Secretary Pierre Salinger ... White House Press Secretary Pierre Salinger was surprised when on October 20, 1962, President John F ...
7
A history of fish conservation in US brims with ...
Arts
BOOK OF THE WEEK ... BOOK OF THE WEEK ...
8
Going to the Astronomy & Visitors Center at Sunspot ...
Arts
It is no great secret that ... It is no great secret that the night skies of New Mexico make it a great place for viewing the stars ...
9
NMPAS to bring Winter Solstice Concert to ABQ, Santa ...
Arts
The New Mexico Performing Arts Society ... The New Mexico Performing Arts Society brings its Winter Solstice Concert to both Albuquerque and Sa ...