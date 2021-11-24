Dozens of Afghan evacuees sickened, food poisoning suspected

TUCSON, Ariz. — Six people were taken to a hospital and dozens of others were treated for suspected food poisoning at a Tucson hotel where evacuees from Afghanistan are staying.

Pima County Health Department Director Dr. Theresa Cullen says patients reported vomiting. She says the cause of the widespread illness is still being investigated but she expects it will ultimately be linked to food.

Cullen says the Pima County Health Department was called to at about 5:30 p.m. Monday to trace the cause of the illnesses. She says 56 people got sick including those who were taken to the hospital. Most were treated on the scene by the Tucson Fire Department, Cullen said.