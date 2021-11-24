Report: Aggies may already have lined up next football coach

LAS CRUCES —New Mexico State football may have lined up its next head coach before current coach Doug Martin leads the Aggies into Saturday’s season finale against Massachusetts at Aggie Memorial Stadium in a matchup of 1-10 teams.

Footballscoop.com was the first to report on Tuesday that New Mexico State is expected to target former Minnesota head coach Jerry Kill. Martin is in his final year of his current contract that runs through June 2022, andMartin has said previously that the football program has not been actively recruiting due to his contract situation.

Kill has not been a head coach since 2015, but his hire would make sense given the quick turnaround from the season with early signing day in December and the regular signing period in February with spring practice to follow.

Martin cancelled his regularly scheduled media availability Tuesday, and the Sun-News could not immediately confirm Tuesday’s report regarding Kill.

Kill, 60, has previously worked for New Mexico State athletics director Mario Moccia at Southern Illinois when Kill was the head coach there from 2001-2007 and Moccia was the AD.

Kill also has had serious medical issues. Suffering from epileptic seizures, Kill stepped away as head coach at Minnesota in 2015. He suffered a late game seizure against New Mexico State at Minnesota in 2011.

Kill again suffered seizures while offensive coordinator at Rutgers in 2017. He has been at Texas Christian the past two years and is currently the interim head coach following the firing of Gary Patterson.

During his media availability on Tuesday, Kill told the Fort Worth Star Telegram that he does not plan to retire and didn’t deny the possibility at New Mexico State. TCU plays Iowa State on Saturday.

“Right now, I need to concentrate on what I’m doing,” Kill said. “I’ve said all along that I was committed to my job here and so forth. Right now, I’ve got too many things going on. I can’t do two jobs or whatever. I’m not that smart, so I’m just focused on where I need to be right now.”

Despite the health concerns, Kill is an accomplished head coach. He is 153-99 overall including a 38-14 mark at Saginaw Valley State, a 55-32 record from 2001-2007 at Southern Illinois and a 29-29 record at Minnesota from 2011-15 with three bowl appearances.

The online report also noted Kill is expected to bring on Tim Beck as offensive coordinator. Beck was the head coach at Pittsburg State, his alma mater, from 2010-2019 with an 82-35 record. Beck is currently an offensive analyst with Kill at TCU.

New Mexico State plays as an independent in the Football Bowl Subdivision, but the school recently agreed to join Conference USA beginning in July 2023.

Martin is 53-127 in his 16th year as a head coach, 24-74 in his ninth at New Mexico State.

The high point of his tenure at New Mexico State was the 7-6 2017 season that ended with a 26-20 overtime victory over Utah State in the Arizona Bowl.

Since then, New Mexico State has gone 7-30, including the 1-1 record the program played this past spring after the 2020 fall season was canceled because of public health restrictions related to the coronavirus.

The Journal contributed to this report.