 Sweden's first female prime minister quits hours later - Albuquerque Journal

Sweden’s first female prime minister quits hours later

By Jan M. Olsen / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 4 times

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Hours after being tapped as Sweden’s first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson resigned Wednesday after suffering a budget defeat in parliament and her coalition partner the Greens left the two-party minority government.

The government’s own budget proposal was rejected in favor of one presented by the opposition that includes the right-wing populist Sweden Democrats. Sweden’s third-largest party is rooted in a neo-Nazi movement. The vote was 154-143 in favor of the opposition’s budget proposal.

Andersson, leader of the Social Democratic party, decided it was best to step down from the post more than seven hours after she made history by becoming the first woman to lead the country.

“For me, it is about respect, but I also do not want to lead a government where there may be grounds to question its legitimacy,” Andersson told a news conference.

Andersson, who was finance minister before briefly becoming prime minister, informed parliamentary Speaker Andreas Norlen that she is still interested in leading a Social Democratic one-party government.

Norlen, the speaker of Sweden’s 349-seat parliament, said he will contact Sweden’s eight party leaders “to discuss the situation.” On Thursday, he will announce the road ahead.

Andersson said that “a coalition government should resign if a party chooses to leave the government. Despite the fact that the parliamentary situation is unchanged, it needs to be tried again.”

Even though the Green Party pulled its support for her government, it said it is prepared to stand behind Andersson in a new vote to tap a prime minister.

But the Greens said it was in the best interests of the party to pull support for her after the budget defeat in parliament.

“We have a united party behind us saying we can not sit in government that implements a policy (the Sweden Democrats) negotiated. We must look our voters in the eye and feel pride,” said Marta Stenevi, Green Party spokesperson as the party chose to resign from the government.

The other Green Party spokesperson Per Bolund said “that is something we deeply regret.”

Earlier in the day, Andersson said she could “govern the country with the opposition’s budget.”

The approved budget was based on the government’s own proposal but of the 74 billion kronor ($8.2 billion) that the government wanted to spend on reforms, just over 20 billion kronor ($2.2 billion) will be redistributed next year, Swedish broadcaster SVT said. The approved budget aims at reducing taxes, increased salaries for police officers and more money to different sectors of Sweden’s judiciary system.

Andersson’s appointment as prime minister had marked a milestone for Sweden, viewed for decades as one of Europe’s most progressive countries when it comes to gender relations, but which had yet to have a woman in the top political post.

Andersson had been tapped to replace Stefan Lofven as party leader and prime minister, roles he relinquished earlier this year.

Earlier in the day, 117 lawmakers voted yes to Andersson, 174 rejected her appointment while 57 abstained and one lawmaker was absent.

Under the Swedish Constitution, prime ministers can be named and govern as long as a parliamentary majority — a minimum of 175 lawmakers — is not against them.

Sweden’s next general election is scheduled for Sept. 11.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

Ad Tango

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Delegation urges forest officials to allow La Luz Trail ...
ABQnews Seeker
The La Luz Trail Run may ... The La Luz Trail Run may just get a second wind. Three members of New Mexico's congressional delegation are coming to the aid of ...
2
Sunport Thanksgiving travel taking off again
ABQnews Seeker
Travelers urged to be organized, patient ... Travelers urged to be organized, patient as airport expects an average of about 13,000 to 14,000 passengers per day
3
Air Force lab injects $2B into NM's economy
ABQnews Seeker
Space, energy investments help expand state's ... Space, energy investments help expand state's industrial base
4
Vaccinations to be required for Roundhouse visitors
ABQnews Seeker
Decision triggers partisan clash at the ... Decision triggers partisan clash at the Capitol
5
This year has shown the best of humanity
ABQnews Seeker
Tragedies can't drown out helpers, kindness ... Tragedies can't drown out helpers, kindness
6
NM ski areas say let it snow, let it ...
ABQnews Seeker
Resorts plan openings amid favorable forecast; ... Resorts plan openings amid favorable forecast; snow guns helping in the meantime
7
Study: NM film incentives produce $933M in annual economic ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico's generous tax incentives for ... New Mexico's generous tax incentives for film production supported thousands of local jobs and generated about $933 million in total economic output last fiscal ...
8
New 'legally armed' rule has critics gunning for Estancia
ABQnews Seeker
Town's requirement comes after Capitol gun ... Town's requirement comes after Capitol gun ban
9
Local wares and a tax holiday too: Small Business ...
Bright Spot
Small Business Saturday is a lifeline ... Small Business Saturday is a lifeline for some retailers
10
Vaccines making Thanksgiving easier, but hot spots remain
Nation
The U.S. is facing its second ... The U.S. is facing its second Thanksgiving of the pandemic in better shape than the first time around, thanks to the vaccine, though some ...