 Police say man suspected in Denver slaying arrested in LA - Albuquerque Journal

Police say man suspected in Denver slaying arrested in LA

By Associated Press

DENVER — A man suspected of killing a Denver resident a day after being released from jail was arrested Tuesday in Los Angeles, police said.

Brian Murray, 40, was being held for investigation of first-degree murder in the death of William “Stu” Hoebel, 77, on Thursday, Denver police spokesperson Doug Schepman said in a statement.

It is not known if Murray has a lawyer and online jail records did not say when he would be scheduled to be in court.

He had repeated contact with police in Louisville, Colorado, 22 miles (35 kilometers) northwest of Denver, in the days before Hoebel was killed, KDVR-TV reported.

After Murray allegedly told dispatchers he was armed and wanted police to shoot him, Louisville police took him to the hospital on Nov. 14 to have him put on an mental health hold. However, no one was available to evaluate him and he was able to leave.

Police took him to the hospital again after getting a court order for an evaluation on Nov. 16 but ended up arresting him after he said had been given a gun but tossed it. He was jailed on suspicion of obstructing government operations and attempting to influence a public servant.

On Nov. 17, after finding the gun, police planned to arrest Murray on additional charges but learned he had been released without having to pay any money.

Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty said his office opposed releasing Murray.

“Brian Murray is an absolute danger to our community and a serious flight risk. Over the past week, the Louisville Police Department has been working incredibly hard to deal with the risks to public safety presented by this man — with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the District Attorney’s Office,” he said.


