Warrant issued for suspect in fatal Old Town road rage shooting

A warrant has been issued for the driver accused of shooting and killing a man in a road rage incident in Old Town earlier this year.

Joshua Butler, 29, is charged with murder and tampering with evidence. He is not in custody.

Nelson Gallegos Jr. was killed on Oct. 6, his 52nd birthday, as he took his 7-year-old grandson to school.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court, witnesses said they saw two vehicles – a gray Honda Odyssey minivan and a dark pickup truck – driving aggressively from Central and Atrisco “in what appeared to be a road rage incident.”

Then the witness saw the Honda, driven by Gallegos, stop in the road near the Central Grill and Coffee House on Central near Rio Grande.

“According to the witness, he saw Nelson get out of the driver’s seat and walk around the rear of his van until a truck passed,” a detective wrote in the complaint. “Nelson threw a piece of drywall striking the front driver’s side of the passing truck (gray/silver Chevrolet extended cab truck). The witness stated a gunshot was heard and the male (Nelson) fell to the ground.”

Police collected security camera video from the nearby Albuquerque Rapid Transit station. The video showed the truck leaving the area with its window open and a male wearing a Denver Broncos jersey “holding an item that resembled a firearm.”

Crime Stoppers put out a bulletin asking for the public’s help in identifying the vehicle and soon tips became come in. A tipster said the truck belonged to a Joshua or Jacob Butler and detectives were able to find a Joshua Butler who owned a Chevrolet Silverado extended cab.

Detectives executed a search warrant on the truck and at Butler’s Southwest Albuquerque home and found four firearms and a Denver Broncos pullover.

When detectives interviewed Butler he said he normally drives on Central past where the homicide occurred on his way to work but on that day he took Interstate 40 instead, according to the complaint. He asked to have his attorney present.

However, police say a cell phone record warrant was completed and it showed that he was in the area of the homicide when it occurred.