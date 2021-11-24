 COVID hospitalizations in NM hit 11-month peak - Albuquerque Journal

COVID hospitalizations in NM hit 11-month peak

By Dan McKay / Journal Staff Writer

The University of New Mexico Hospital, photographed in 2020. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)

SANTA FE — Hospitalizations for COVID-19 are continuing to rise as New Mexico heads into Thanksgiving, reaching 648 patients on Wednesday, or more than twice as many as two months ago.

The state Department of Health also reported 1,409 new cases of the disease and 21 more deaths, bringing the statewide death toll to 5,310 residents.

Eight of the 21 deaths announced Wednesday were from Bernalillo County, including a male under 20 years old.

The rising total of COVID-19 patients in state hospitals has strained health care systems across the state. Seven hospitals have activated crisis standards of care, a move that can allow the rationing of care when demand exceeds the supply of beds and available staff.

The Department of Health reported 648 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday — the most since mid-January, before vaccines were widely available. It’s also more than double the number from two months ago, when 314 individuals were hospitalized.

People who aren’t fully vaccinated make up a disproportionate share of the hospitalizations. In a recent four-week period, 79% of hospitalizations were people who weren’t fully vaccinated, according to state reports.

New Mexico has endured one of the highest rates of COVID-19 in the country. The state ranks No. 4 nationally in cases per capita over the last week, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The case rates comes even as New Mexico remains one of just six states with an indoor mask mandate for public settings and an above-average vaccination rate. The state ranked No. 13 in the nation Wednesday for the highest percentage of residents with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to CDC data.

About 74.2% of adults in New Mexico and 55.4% of residents age 12 to 17 have completed their one- or two-dose series for a COVID-19 vaccine. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires one dose; the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines take two doses.

About 21.0% of adults have had a booster dose on top of their initial series.

For children age 5 to 11 — who just recently became eligible for the vaccine — about 14.3% have had their first dose.

Over the last four weeks, people who weren’t fully vaccinated made up 73% of new cases and 97% of deaths.

 


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Suspect arrested in fatal road rage shooting in Old ...
ABQnews Seeker
The driver accused of shooting and ... The driver accused of shooting and killing a man in a road rage incident in Old Town last month has been arrested, according to ...
2
3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery's death convicted of ...
Nation
Three men were convicted of murder ... Three men were convicted of murder Wednesday in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, the Black man who was running empty-handed through a Georgia subdivision ...
3
Delegation urges forest officials to allow La Luz Trail ...
ABQnews Seeker
The La Luz Trail Run may ... The La Luz Trail Run may just get a second wind. Three members of New Mexico's congressional delegation are coming to the aid of ...
4
Sunport Thanksgiving travel taking off again
ABQnews Seeker
Travelers urged to be organized, patient ... Travelers urged to be organized, patient as airport expects an average of about 13,000 to 14,000 passengers per day
5
Air Force lab injects $2B into NM's economy
ABQnews Seeker
Space, energy investments help expand state's ... Space, energy investments help expand state's industrial base
6
Vaccinations to be required for Roundhouse visitors
ABQnews Seeker
Decision triggers partisan clash at the ... Decision triggers partisan clash at the Capitol
7
NM ski areas say let it snow, let it ...
ABQnews Seeker
Resorts plan openings amid favorable forecast; ... Resorts plan openings amid favorable forecast; snow guns helping in the meantime
8
Study: NM film incentives produce $933M in annual economic ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico's generous tax incentives for ... New Mexico's generous tax incentives for film production supported thousands of local jobs and generated about $933 million in total economic output last fiscal ...
9
Local wares and a tax holiday too: Small Business ...
Bright Spot
Small Business Saturday is a lifeline ... Small Business Saturday is a lifeline for some retailers
10
Vaccines making Thanksgiving easier, but hot spots remain
Nation
The U.S. is facing its second ... The U.S. is facing its second Thanksgiving of the pandemic in better shape than the first time around, thanks to the vaccine, though some ...