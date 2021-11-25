Buy local and give NM for the holidays!

Are you ready, New Mexico? It’s holiday season — a time for joy, family, friends and fun. It can also be a time of great stress and anxiety when it comes to searching for food, beverages and gifts. However, it doesn’t have to be that way. New Mexico is home to some fabulous food products we all enjoy. These products make the perfect holiday gifts for family and friends.

New Mexico is fortunate to have farmers and ranchers who produce world-famous products. From beef, lamb, chile, pecans, pistachios, wine and craft beers to distilled spirits, our state’s agriculture industry offers products we all enjoy. Don’t forget about our cheese and locally processed coffee products. There are also many local craft-makers who sell their creations at local markets. Every community has local, family-owned stores where you can pick up these products or have them shipped to your family and friends. Agriculture is a key component of our state’s economy and, in many counties, it is the primary economic driver. Local products can serve as the backbone for a growing local economy.

The national news continues to report challenges with the supply chain, shipping delays and more. Forget all of that. Buy local. Share local products. See the smiles on the faces of your friends and family as they enjoy New Mexico’s great products. Make this a wonderful, local, traditional holiday season. Enjoy what is unique and special about New Mexico, and share that with others. I wish you a safe and happy holiday season!