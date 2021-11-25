 Buy local and give NM for the holidays! - Albuquerque Journal

Buy local and give NM for the holidays!

By Jeff Witte / New Mexico Agriculture Secretary

Are you ready, New Mexico? It’s holiday season — a time for joy, family, friends and fun. It can also be a time of great stress and anxiety when it comes to searching for food, beverages and gifts. However, it doesn’t have to be that way. New Mexico is home to some fabulous food products we all enjoy. These products make the perfect holiday gifts for family and friends.

New Mexico is fortunate to have farmers and ranchers who produce world-famous products. From beef, lamb, chile, pecans, pistachios, wine and craft beers to distilled spirits, our state’s agriculture industry offers products we all enjoy. Don’t forget about our cheese and locally processed coffee products. There are also many local craft-makers who sell their creations at local markets. Every community has local, family-owned stores where you can pick up these products or have them shipped to your family and friends. Agriculture is a key component of our state’s economy and, in many counties, it is the primary economic driver. Local products can serve as the backbone for a growing local economy.

The national news continues to report challenges with the supply chain, shipping delays and more. Forget all of that. Buy local. Share local products. See the smiles on the faces of your friends and family as they enjoy New Mexico’s great products. Make this a wonderful, local, traditional holiday season. Enjoy what is unique and special about New Mexico, and share that with others. I wish you a safe and happy holiday season!


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Legoland chose not to build a better history
Guest Columns
Denmark park goes from racist Indian ... Denmark park goes from racist Indian tropes to - nothing
2
November is for Thanksgiving - and caregiving, too
Guest Columns
Know your role, get support and ... Know your role, get support and take care of yourself, too
3
Books never fail to empower, transform
Guest Columns
Conversation at used book shop the ... Conversation at used book shop the ideal way to share a passion for the written word
4
Buy local and give NM for the holidays!
Guest Columns
From chile, pecans and wine to ... From chile, pecans and wine to beer and pistachios, NM products are the perfect gift
5
Europe's green crisis should raise a red flag for ...
Guest Columns
NM must stop the ETA before ... NM must stop the ETA before state's economy short-circuits
6
Help Native American communities gain food security
Guest Columns
We owe it to them to ... We owe it to them to find ways to remove barriers to restoring traditional food systems
7
NM senators must stop backing oil, gas subsidies
Guest Columns
A new study in Nature confirms ... A new study in Nature confirms oil, gas and coal production must begin falling immediately to give h ...
8
NM facing own (natural gas) energy crisis
Guest Columns
With plant shutdowns, brownouts, blackouts ... With plant shutdowns, brownouts, blackouts and price hikes loom
9
9 ways to improve CYFD’s foster care system
From the newspaper
9 ways to improve CYFD's foster ... 9 ways to improve CYFD's foster care system