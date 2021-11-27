 Televised murder - reprised and, once again, revolting - Albuquerque Journal

Televised murder – reprised and, once again, revolting

By Diane Dimond / Crime and Justice | Diane@DianeDimond.com

 

He’s baaaack and on a TV screen near you! Dexter, that wacky, seemingly affable character who loyal viewers were led to believe had died in a hurricane 10 years ago is, in fact, alive and well, and again up to no good.

Executives at the cable service Showtime never forgot the record-breaking ratings “Dexter” brought to their bottom line, so they have resurrected this serial killer who preys on serial killers who have avoided prosecution.

The new series, titled “Dexter: New Blood,” reveals the main character – portrayed again by actor Michael C. Hall – is alive and well. He has a new name, Jim Lindsay, is living a quiet life in tiny Iron Lake, New York, and, oh yeah, his girlfriend just happens to be the chief of police. He talks to his dead sister, who congratulates Dexter on his ability to keep his homicidal side in check. But, when his estranged son finally finds him, that emotional trigger unleashes Dexter’s murderous urges once again.

Last go around, Dexter was a forensic lab technician who helped investigate serial killers and, despite all the really smart people surrounding him, he was able to become one himself. That never quite made sense to me. Like no one at the Daily Planet ever figured out Clark Kent looked exactly like Superman when he took his glasses off.

It is hard for those of us who have covered real-life serial killers and other types of murders to understand how the Dexter plotline – glorification of murder as some sort of acceptable, or at least understandable, activity – passes for entertainment. But here it is again, in all its bloody, living color.

One of the first columns I ever wrote in this space was about the original “Dexter” series. That was back in October 2008 when such other murder-centric programs as “Cold Case,” “Forensic Files” and “N.C.I.S.” were popular and centered on bringing killers to justice.

“It’s with firsthand certainty that I tell you real murder is never entertaining,” I wrote back then.

“The smell of it hits you the moment you arrive at a scene, the amount of blood can literally make you gag and, most of the time, seeking justice for the dead is a pretty ugly experience. What takes the cast on “Law & Order” an hour to achieve – from discovery and trial to verdict – often takes years in real life, if it happens at all.”

A decade later, I still believe there is a big difference in TV programs focused on solving homicides and those that operate from a premise that it is somehow OK to commit murder if the victim is a bad person.

What I wrote so long ago still stands. “Ask the people who clean up crime scenes, a homicide detective or a staffer in the district attorney’s office if murder is entertaining to them.” I opined they would probably say television never captures the horrible reality of murder.

Truth be told, I am a devotee of the current spate of detective and crime-solving shows. “FBI,” “C.S.I” and even “Bull,” which features a jury consultant and his staff dedicated to finding the truth in each of their court cases. I’m a sucker for a program about justice.

Over the course of my career, I have both appeared on television and written for TV. I am not about censorship or curbing creativity. But isn’t the world an ugly enough place right now? Violent crimes, such as murder, are at record highs in many areas of the country. Political and ideological discord is an everyday occurrence. The economy and inflation are a mess. COVID-19 is still infecting and killing too many people. Is it too much to ask for some television programming that is uplifting instead of drenched in violence and horror?

I did watch some of the original episodes of “Dexter” a decade ago because I was curious how the braintrust at Showtime would handle the topic. I couldn’t fathom how an industry that produced so many programs about the evils of murder could glorify a serial killer. Now I know the formula, and I’m just not in the mood to watch Dexter’s resurrection again. Real life is already too challenging.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Journal reader engagement focusing on underrepresented communities
Columnists
I moved to Albuquerque from Colorado ... I moved to Albuquerque from Colorado last November, marking the third time in my 53 years that IR ...
2
NM voters should get say on healthy environment
Columnists
What is the Green Amendment and ... What is the Green Amendment and what would it do? Democrats in the New Mexico House and Senate have ...
3
Newspaper memo from the past rings just as true ...
Columnists
Editorial page writer Sharon Hendrix rarely ... Editorial page writer Sharon Hendrix rarely throws anything out. So before retiring last month after ...
4
Credit freeze effective against identity theft
Columnists
Study found that only 3% of ... Study found that only 3% of victims initiated a halt
5
Computer and internet challenges and safeguards
Columnists
We spend a lot of time ... We spend a lot of time on our computers, including our smartphones. Because we use them so much, it ...
6
Teeniors grows in pandemic, earns national recognition
Business
ABQ startup empowers older adults with ... ABQ startup empowers older adults with tech skills, facilitates intergenerational understanding
7
Columnist sends holiday best wishes, bye for now
Columnists
First, holiday greetings to all. Here's ... First, holiday greetings to all. Here's hoping the joy of the season follows you into 2022! Fo ...
8
Should judges act as 'potted plants' or active reformers?
Columnists
There is so much said these ... There is so much said these days about the need to reform our justice system. But where does that st ...
9
Ready, get set and charge!
Columnists
Those of us who grew up ... Those of us who grew up in cold parts of the country know what it meant to plug in your car so it wo ...