Class 3A football preview: Is a state championship finally in the Cards for Robertson?

By James Yodice / Journal Staff Writer

Los Lunas, Lovington and Robertson will host state championship games at 1 p.m. Saturday as the curtain is lowered on 2021 fall high school football season.

Today, the Journal previews the Class 3A game. Look for previews of the 4A and 5A games later in the week.

Class 3A

NO. 4 ST. MICHAEL’S (9-3) at NO. 3 ROBERTSON (10-2): Looking back at a Cardinals’ 44-7 District 2-3A victory over the Horsemen on Oct. 22, Robertson coach Leroy Gonzalez said, “we throw it out. We throw that game out, like we never played it.”

St. Mike’s was minus 10 players, in COVID quarantine, in the first meeting. They’re back, but of course Horsemen coach Joey Fernandez has another more pressing matter on his mind: slowing down Robertson senior quarterback Matthew Gonzales, who has accounted for 1,206 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns, plus 1,320 passing yards and 14 TD passes.

“Nobody’s figured it out yet,” Fernandez said. “Our thing is to play our game, physical football, and we’ve gotten a lot better because of that first game.”

The trick, Fernandez said, is keeping Gonzales in tight quarters and reducing his operating space.

In the open field, he’s perhaps 3A’s most sensational playmaker.

But St. Michael’s last week blanked a potent Raton offense, holding the Tigers to 144 yards in a 7-0 semifinal victory even though it only gained 123 yards itself. So the Horsemen don’t suffer from a lack of self-assurance on that side of the ball.

“We think we’re playing at our best right now,” Fernandez said. “I think we can get one more game out of them.”

Robertson didn’t play a spring season earlier this year; the program is in the state final for the fifth time in the last six full seasons. But the Cards haven’t won state since 2013.

“We’re still trying to find where we want to be,” Gonzalez said. “We’re a year behind everybody. … But maybe that year off will reset everything.”

Robertson is counting on secondary weapons, like freshman running back Jesse James Gonzales (the QB’s brother who has 800 yards and seven TDs) and senior running back Adrian Rivera (five TDs), plus sophomore receiver Mateo Contreras (40/636/5 TDs), who caught three scoring passes in Robertson’s 38-29 semifinal win over Socorro, to supplement Matthew Gonzales on Saturday.

The Horsemen ground game is led by Daymon Lujan (813 yards, 8 TDs). Quarterback Zachary Martinez has thrown for 730 yards and 12 scores.

Devin Flores, who caught the only TD in the Raton win last week, has 40 grabs and a dozen touchdown receptions.

 

 


