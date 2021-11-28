Editorial: NM’s working families and businesses need a cure beyond saving 25 cents on $100

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s proposal to shave one-quarter of one percentage point off the state portion of the gross receipts tax is a step in the right direction.

But it has much more impact as an “I cut taxes” political talking point during her reelection campaign than it will when it comes to putting more money in your pocket. In fact, if legislators go along with her proposal, the savings at the checkout counter would be minuscule, amounting to 25 cents on a $100 purchase. While the proposed cut means a reduction of $145 million in annual GRT revenue to the state, it isn’t going to put more food on the table or buy shoes for the kids of working-class families.

It also doesn’t address the problem of GRT “pyramiding” for businesses that must pay it when hiring outside help for accounting, legal and other services. It’s a tax that builds on itself at each step, sometimes boosting the ultimate GRT bill well into double digits. That dynamic makes it difficult for small businesses to compete with big-box kinds of operations that have all those services in house, and it makes it tough for those small businesses to compete with companies from other states that have rational tax codes.

It’s a major damper on our economy.

The GRT begins with the state’s current rate of 5.125%, but it has ballooned around New Mexico as local governments pile on their own GRT. In Albuquerque, for example, the total is now 7.875%, but it ranges to 9% or above in other municipalities.

The governor told a group of business leaders this month that the fact the state is flush with cash makes this a good time to tackle the tax code.

Yes — except that’s not what this does. The proposal is a simple cut, while avoiding the harder, but more important, task of reforming the system, getting rid of pyramiding, and eliminating many of the loopholes and deductions that make our tax code look like Swiss cheese, while picking winners and losers.

And serious reform could involve revisiting the food tax exemption that had the effect of pushing taxes way up on other items — diapers, tennis shoes, etc. — flying in the face of generally accepted principles that the tax base should be as wide and the rate as low as possible. There were, and are, ways to protect low-income consumers from the GRT on food.

Couple that with the “hold harmless” provisions tied to the food-tax exemption that have allowed cities and counties to tack on and collect tens of millions more in new taxes than they ever lost, and it’s a glaring example of a tax policy gone awry.

Richard Anklam, the respected executive director of the nonpartisan Tax Research Institute, warned lawmakers in July that the rates around the state had climbed to “the absolute top of our capacity.”

In a written statement, he said the governor’s proposal would benefit New Mexicans.

“New Mexico’s gross receipts tax rates have been increasing for decades, making pyramiding worse, burdening our households and rendering our small businesses less competitive,” Anklam said.

True enough.

And baby aspirin might help a little if you’ve been hit over the head with a hammer. But what’s needed here is a lot stronger medicine. The governor has taken step one; she also needs to get serious about putting some of her considerable political muscle behind helping the patient with much-needed real tax reform.

This editorial first appeared in the Albuquerque Journal. It was written by members of the editorial board and is unsigned as it represents the opinion of the newspaper rather than the writers.