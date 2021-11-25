 College volleyball: UNM loses 5-setter to UNLV at Mountain West tourney - Albuquerque Journal

College volleyball: UNM loses 5-setter to UNLV at Mountain West tourney

By Journal staff and wire reports

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — A five-set loss to UNLV in Mountain West Conference quarterfinal play to host UNLV on Wednesday ended New Mexico’s season.

The 20-25, 25-21, 25-22, 22-25, 15-13 victory by UNLV was its third of the season over the Lobos, whose season ends at 20-12. UNLV (22-8) advances to Thursday’s semifinals against top-seeded Colorado State. The other semifinal pits No. 2 Utah State vs. No. 6 Boise State. (Click here for the bracket.)

Kaitlynn Biassou had a match-high kills with 16 for UNM. The Lobos squandered an 18-8 third-set lead.

Earlier, Biassou and teammate Uxue Guereca were named to the 18-player All-Mountain West Conference team.

COMMITMENT: Centennial junior volleyball player Tess Fuqua has committed to Arizona. She will be on scholarship at Arizona in 2023.

“The team is in the Pac 12 and it’s a very competitive conference,” Fuqua said. “It was a pretty lofty goal for schools in that conference to be interested in me.”

Fuqua averaged 6.9 kills per set and hit 56 percent for the Hawks this season and has been receiving interest from colleges through club volleyball. She had offers from UNLV and Lamar. She took an official visit to Arizona on Oct. 17 and attended the Wildcats match against USC.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
College volleyball: UNM loses 5-setter to UNLV at Mountain ...
College
A five-set loss to UNLV in ... A five-set loss to UNLV in Mountain West Conference quarterfinal play to host UNLV on Wednesday ended New Mexico's season. The 20-25, 25-21, 25-22, ...
2
COVID protocols sideline Aggies' Jans, who misses milestone win
College
Two New Mexico State men's basketball ... Two New Mexico State men's basketball team members picked up the 100th wins of their Aggie careers in Wednesday night's 94-67 win over Division ...
3
Lobo Jenkins eager to show he's more than a ...
College
It took a few games for ... It took a few games for K.J. Jenkins to really get warmed up this season for the Lobos. ...
4
Stapley, 19 other seniors to be honored at Lobo ...
College
Kyle Stapley is not a typical ... Kyle Stapley is not a typical senior on the University of New Mexico football team, even as none of ...
5
Lobo women get off to a fast start, rout ...
College
It was just the kind of ... It was just the kind of holiday appetizer the University of New Mexico women's basketball team had i ...
6
Report: Aggies may already have lined up next football ...
College
LAS CRUCES —New Mexico State football ... LAS CRUCES —New Mexico State football may have lined up its next head coach before current coach Doug Martin leads the Aggies into Saturday's ...
7
Lobos get one more shot at UNLV at Mountain ...
College
It's reasonable to say the odds ... It's reasonable to say the odds will not be in New Mexico's favor when the Mountain West volleyball ...
8
6A football final has many Lobos' attention
Featured Sports
Lobos, and brothers, on Friday morning.Hatfields ... Lobos, and brothers, on Friday morning.Hatfields and McCoys on Saturday afternoon. ...
9
UNM is close to making a seventh change at ...
College
Bryson Carroll chuckled and said "Crazy," ... Bryson Carroll chuckled and said "Crazy," when asked about the possibility of being the University o ...