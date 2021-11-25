College volleyball: UNM loses 5-setter to UNLV at Mountain West tourney

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — A five-set loss to UNLV in Mountain West Conference quarterfinal play to host UNLV on Wednesday ended New Mexico’s season.

The 20-25, 25-21, 25-22, 22-25, 15-13 victory by UNLV was its third of the season over the Lobos, whose season ends at 20-12. UNLV (22-8) advances to Thursday’s semifinals against top-seeded Colorado State. The other semifinal pits No. 2 Utah State vs. No. 6 Boise State. (Click here for the bracket.)

Kaitlynn Biassou had a match-high kills with 16 for UNM. The Lobos squandered an 18-8 third-set lead.

Earlier, Biassou and teammate Uxue Guereca were named to the 18-player All-Mountain West Conference team.

COMMITMENT: Centennial junior volleyball player Tess Fuqua has committed to Arizona. She will be on scholarship at Arizona in 2023.

“The team is in the Pac 12 and it’s a very competitive conference,” Fuqua said. “It was a pretty lofty goal for schools in that conference to be interested in me.”

Fuqua averaged 6.9 kills per set and hit 56 percent for the Hawks this season and has been receiving interest from colleges through club volleyball. She had offers from UNLV and Lamar. She took an official visit to Arizona on Oct. 17 and attended the Wildcats match against USC.