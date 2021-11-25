 Low-income households to get cash - Albuquerque Journal

Low-income households to get cash

By Journal Staff Report

SANTA FE – New Mexico is sending one-time $452 payments to thousands of low-income households that didn’t receive a federal stimulus check.

Funding for the $1.4 million in payments comes from a $5 million appropriation approved by the state Legislature. An earlier round of cash assistance was delivered in July.

“We know that many families are still struggling to meet their basic needs and this assistance will help them this holiday season,” Human Services Secretary David Scrase said in a written statement.

This week’s payments are going to 3,286 low-income residents of New Mexico. They had to submit an application earlier and provide a Social Security, tax identification or driver’s license number.

New Mexico has long had one of the highest rates of poverty in the country.

“We know many families are struggling, so it’s nice to be able to help provide some much-needed relief in time for the holidays,” Taxation and Revenue Secretary Stephanie Schardin Clarke said.


